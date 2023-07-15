EARP lists calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township July 1-10.
July 1
2:50 a.m. — Police assisted McSherrystown Police with an investigation in the 1300 block of Red Hill Roa.
10:02 p.m. — Police asked a resident having a party with loud music to lower the volume in the first block of Jena Lane.
10:27 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Billerbeck Street for fireworks going off but they did not observe any fireworks.
10:50 p.m. — After the resident having a party with loud music in the first block of Jena Lane did not lower the volume, police ordered the music to be turned off and the party to cease; the resident and guests complied.
July 2
9:16 p.m. — Police issued a warning to a resident in the 100 block of Kevin Drive for setting off fireworks.
9:46 p.m. — Police were called to the first block of Cherry Court for fireworks hitting a residence; the neighbor setting off fireworks was given a warning.
10:04 p.m. — Police were dispatched to Carlisle Pike and Racetrack Road for an injured deer on the road but they did not observe any deer.
July 3
11:59 a.m. — Police searched the area around the 1200 block of Hanover Street for a trespasser with negative results.
July 4
2:49 p.m. — Police took custody of a dog running loose in the first block of Walnut Lane and returned the pet to its owner.
11:01 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Reda Drive; emergency medical services (EMS) were on scene.
11:35 p.m. — Police observed a large open fire in the rear yard of a residence in the 800 block of Poplar Road and ordered the resident to extinguish it. The resident, a 41-year-old New Oxford man, will be cited for the ordinance violation of the open burn restriction in effect.
July 5
12:12 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the first block of Billerbeck Street for a known person, who was issued a stay away order for trespassing. The man left the area when police arrived.
7:22 p.m. — A resident in the 400 block of Irishtown Road told police someone entered their property at approximately 12-2 p.m. and walked around. The resident stated that nothing appeared to be missing.
8:54 p.m. — Police were dispatched to Carlisle Pike and York Road for a reckless driver. They found the vehicle and followed it to observe for any violations. The vehicle was allowed to continue on its way since police did not observe any violations.
July 7
12:05 p.m. — Following a 9-1-1 hang-up call, police were dispatched to the first block of Elm Lane; the resident did not require assistance.
5:17 p.m. — Police responded to the first block of Katelyn Drive to conduct a well-being check but did not receive a response at the residence. At 6:34 p.m., the resident contacted police to inform them she did not need assistance.
9:32 p.m. — A vehicle traveling south on Hanover Street stopped for traffic near East Locust Lane and was rear ended, causing minor damage to both vehicles.
July 8
8:22 a.m. — Police responded to a person injured in a fall in the first block of Red Hill Road; EMS was treating the person.
9:13 a.m. — An alarm drew police to the 600 block of Harmony Drive; the resident informed police it was a faulty alarm.
July 9
5:43 p.m. — A client of Cross Keys Mini Storage in the 5900 block of York Road told police someone stole a catalytic converter from her 1999 National Dolphin RV sometime between the end of May and July 8 at 5:30 p.m. The RV was parked in Lot 17.
10:29 p.m. — Police checked on a pedestrian in the 400 block of Lincoln Way West. The person required assistance and police notified a family member to pick her up.
July 10
1:04 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 600 block of Harmony Drive; EMS was on scene.
7:44 a.m. — A vehicle was traveling south on Kohler Mill Road with the right-of-way when another vehicle attempting to make a left-hand-turn from Storm Store Road without clearance struck it, causing moderate damage to both vehicles.
9:28 a.m. — A resident in the 5600 block of York Road told police someone is dumping their trash into her container without permission. Police advised to install cameras for surveillance of the area.
