Drivers hurt on York Road
Both drivers were injured Wednesday in a 6:59 a.m. crash at York Road (U.S. Route 30) and Gateway Boulevard a short distance east of U.S. Route 15, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 3:09 am
Both Leonora Braun, 94, of Gettysburg, and Jacob Wood, 19, of Littlestown, were transported to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital by Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, according to PSP.
A 2009 Kia Optima, driven by Braun, was eastbound on York Road when it “proceeded through a red traffic signal” before “striking” a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Wood, which was turning left from Gateway, police said.
Both vehicles were “disabled” by damage, said police.
Farm machine in crash
One driver was hurt in a crash involving a farm machine last week on Beaver Run Road in Straban Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
An Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services ambulance transported Rosalie Omar, 43, of Harrisburg, to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, police said.
A westbound 2017 Terra-Gator 1300B came into contact with an eastbound 2017 Hyundai, driven by Omar, according to police. The other driver, John Hess, 23, of Gettysburg, was unhurt, according to police.
The crash occurred at 11:45 a.m. July 29 nearly a quarter-mile east of Red Bridge Road, said police.
Vehicle rolls in Menallen
A vehicle struck a utility pole and rolled Tuesday in Menallen Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
A 2013 Jeep Compass, driven by Roger Taylor, 76, of Aspers, was westbound on Bendersville-Wenksville Road when the crash occurred near Pine Grove Furnace Road, police said.
Taylor allegedly “fell asleep at the wheel” and the vehicle veered off the road, police said.
Taylor appeared to suffer an injury in the 8:28 a.m. crash but declined transport by ambulance, said police. The vehicle received “disabling” damage, police said.
Pole hit near Bonneauville
A driver was allegedly “distracted by juvenile passengers” before striking a utility pole Tuesday on Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116) just east of Bonneauville, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
The driver, Ashley Saltmarsh, 32, of Hanover appeared to have sustained an injury but was not transported by ambulance after the 6:20 p.m. crash, said police.
An 8-year-old received what appeared to be an injury but also was not transported, while three children aged 1, 3, and 7 were unhurt, according to state police.
The pole “was severely damaged,” and the 2012 Kia Sedona had to be towed, but the road was not blocked, police said.
