1 hurt in Latimore crash
Pennsylvania State Police troopers, while traveling on state Route 94 Thursday afternoon, were witness to a multiple-vehicle crash, which was recorded on their dash camera, they said.
A 2021 Volkswagen Jetta, driven southbound on Carlisle Pike by Gary Kiefer, 73, of Scottsdale, Arizona, “crossed over the center line and struck” a 2007 Freightliner, driven by Ivette Paredes, 53, of Allentown, about 4:46 p.m. in Latimore Township, police said.
The Volkswagen “and debris” struck two other vehicles, a 2019 Volkswagen driven by Melodie Jones, 24, of Biglerville, and a 2012 Toyota driven by Dawn Myers, 45, of York Springs, said police.
Kiefer was transported by Community Life Team Emergency Medical Services to York Hospital, said police. There were no other injuries, according to state police.
All drivers were using seat belts, said police.
Kiefer was cited with a lane violation, police said.
In addition to Community Life Team EMS York Springs station, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services New Oxford station and York Springs Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to the crash scene, according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
Suspected DUI
A Wilmington, Delaware, woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a traffic stop on US Route 15 North early Saturday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Takashi Rojas, 40, was stopped about 2:30 a.m. in Mt. Joy Township while driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, said police.
“Upon further investigation,” she “was arrested for DUI,” police said.
Man accused of criminal mischief
A New Oxford man was accused of criminal mischief, amongst other offenses, following a Saturday incident on East Hanover Street in Bonneauville, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Shawn Myers, 51, was lodged at Adams County Prison on multiple charges, unable to post $15,000 monetary bail as of Sunday evening, according to a magisterial docket.
About 11:02 p.m. Saturday, state police were dispatched to the residence of a 37-year-old Gettysburg woman, said police. “Upon further investigation,” Myers is alleged to have broken a “window and damaged a motorcycle at the victim’s residents then fled the scene,” police said.
Myers was later “located and was taken into custody after resisting arrest,” said police. He was “transported to Adams County Prison for arraignment” before Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police and the docket.
Myers was charged with one count each of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment, and two counts of criminal mischief, all misdemeanors, according to the docket.
A preliminary hearing before Harvey is set for June 29 at 11 a.m., according to the docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.