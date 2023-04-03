Gettysburg PD lists calls
Gettysburg Police Department was dispatched to numerous incidents in the borough March 20-26.
March 20
12:11 a.m. — Disturbance in the first block of North Stratton Street.
6:23 a.m. — Found property in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
10:23 a.m. — Hit and run in the first block of Lefever Street.
2:17 p.m. — Theft in the 200 block of South Washington Street.
4:20 p.m. — Missing person in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
6:13 p.m. — Domestic/harassment in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
6:55 p.m. — Traffic control on Water and Fourth streets.
March 21
10:04 a.m. — Traffic hazard in the 200 block of West Middle Street.
10:17 a.m. — Warrant check in the first block of East High Street.
10:24 a.m. — Domestic in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
11:24 a.m. — Hold-up alarm in the first block of North Fourth Street.
2:45 p.m. — Driving with a suspended license to other agency.
3:59 p.m. — Public service in the first block of East High Street.
10:42 p.m. — Assault in the 200 block of Chambersburg Street.
10:43 p.m. — Domestic in the 200 block of Chambersburg Street.
March 22
10:23 a.m. — Assisted another police agency in the first block of East High Street.
11:54 a.m. — Assisted another police agency in the 200 block of Franklin Street.
2:04 p.m. — Warrant in the first block of East Stevens Street.
4:45 p.m. — Assisted other agency in the first block of East High Street.
5:11 p.m. — Disturbance on North Fourth and Barlow streets.
5:27 p.m. — Police service in the first block of East High Street.
7:07 p.m. — Warrant arrest in the first block of East Stevens Street.
7:58 p.m. — Theft in the first block of Steinwehr Avenue.
March 23
8:29 a.m. — Assisted Cumberland Township Police with a wreck in Cumberland Township.
3:30 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle in the 100 block of North Stratton Street.
3:46 p.m. — Assisted another police agency in the first block of East High Street.
6:54 p.m. — Hit and run in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
8 p.m. — Theft by failure to make required disposition of funds in the first block of Steinwehr Avenue.
March 24
1:23 a.m. — Disturbance/cruelty to animals in the first block of West Stevens Street.
2:49 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the first block of Buford Avenue.
11:45 a.m. — Death investigation in the first block of West Middle Street.
3:26 p.m. — Well-being check at Hanover and Fifth streets.
5:06 p.m. — Disturbance in the first block of South Street.
March 25
12:15 a.m. — Disturbance in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
1:10 a.m. — Traffic stop (drug violation) in the 100 block of York Street.
1:52 a.m. — Public service (C.A.R.E.S.) in the 300 block of North Stratton Street.
10:27 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of Springs Avenue.
12:24 p.m. — Stray animal in the 500 block of Long Lane.
3:53 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of Springs Avenue.
6:05 p.m. — Found property in the 700 block of Fairview Avenue.
8:41 p.m. — Assisted Gettysburg Fire Department in the 100 block of York Street.
8:44 p.m. — Burglar alarm in the 200 block of West Street.
9:03 p.m. — Crash with no injuries in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
10:40 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 600 block of York Street.
March 26
2:33 a.m. — 9-1-1 open line in the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
4:14 a.m. — Mental health in the 100 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
12:46 p.m. — Assisted the National Park Service with an animal on the road.
3:22 p.m. — Lost pet in the first block of East Broadway Avenue.
3:46 p.m. — Traffic hazard at Baltimore Street and Steinwehr Avenue.
7 p.m. — Reckless driving in the 500 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
