Items taken in burglary
Someone “broke into a vehicle and a structure and took several items” in Straban Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A Parkside electric chainsaw valued at $400 and a security system component valued at $200 were stolen at 100 Moose Road, said police.
A window and door each sustained $100 in damages, police said.
The incident occurred between the mornings of May 17 and May 22, police said.
Driver cited after crash
One driver was injured and another cited as the result of a crash Tuesday on Carlisle Road (Pa. Route 34), according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A York Springs ambulance transported Rachael Stull, 45, of Gettysburg, to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, said police.
Sabrina Griffith, 22, of Fallston, Md., was charged with a stop sign violation, according to a magisterial docket.
Griffith was eastbound on Peach Glen Idaville Road while Stull was southbound on Route 34 about 4:52 p.m., according to police.
A 2004 GMC Envoy, driven by Griffith, “failed to make sure the intersection was clear before pulling onto” Route 34 and “collided with the front passenger side” of a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Stull, police said.
Items stolen from vehicles
A purse and wallet were stolen from inside two parked vehicles in McSherrystown, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The thefts occurred between Monday and Tuesday evenings at North and Front streets, according to police.
The items were removed from a 2021 Kia and 2016 Subaru owned by a 45-year-old and a 69-year-old women, of McSherrystown, said police.
The women told police they saw a black male juvenile near their vehicles, saying he left quickly in a new model silver Ford Escape, said police.
The wallet was valued at $100, according to a police, while a value for the purse was not given.
Business broken into
Someone “forced entry” into a commercial garage at 2215 Mummasburg Road and stole cash and inspection stickers, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The address in Franklin Township is that of Rooster’s Auto Repair.
About $100 and some 50 stickers were taken in the July 12 break-in at 12:30 a.m., according to police.
Car strikes shed
A car struck a metal shed Monday along Center Mills Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Anthony Aguilar Clapper, 18, of Aspers was unhurt in the 2:20 p.m. crash north of Heidlersburg Road in Butler Township, according to police.
He was southbound in a 2000 Honda Civic that left the road on a curve, said police.
The vehicle was not operable afterward, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.