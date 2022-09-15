EARP answers township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to a variety of calls Aug. 21-31.
Aug. 21
4:12 a.m., Police responded to a medical distress call in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike; emergency medical services (EMS) was on scene when they arrived.
1:14 p.m., Police advised parties creating a traffic hazard at the Carlisle Pike and York Road intersection it is illegal to block the flow of traffic. The people left without incident.
3:06 p.m., Police investigated a vehicle parked at a property at the Shank Road and Carlisle Pike intersection. The driver was warned about trespassing on private property.
10:02 p.m., Police responded to a suspicious vehicle at the Brickyard Road and Carlisle Pike intersection, but the vehicle entered Berwick Township. Police relayed the information to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Aug. 22
1:52 a.m., Police investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the 100 block of Shank Road. The driver worked for the company and had permission to be on the property.
9:15 a.m., Police responded to a medical distress call in the 800 block of Irishtown Road; EMS was on scene when they arrived.
3:01 p.m., A false alarm drew police to the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike
3:13 p.m., Police responded to a medical distress call in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike. The person was being treated by EMS when they arrived.
9:30 p.m., Police responded a medical distress call in the 300 block of Berlin Road. EMS was already on scene.
Aug. 23
12 p.m., Police were dispatched to the York Road and Carlisle Pike area for a reckless driver but did not observe anyone driving recklessly.
3:05 p.m., After a report of a wreck police responded to the York Road and Billerbeck Street intersection but could not locate anyone involved in a crash or in need of assistance.
4:41 p.m., Police contacted a parent after their child was found walking along the roadway in the 5900 block of York Road. The parent took the child home.
7:45 p.m., Police provided information to a resident in the 5700 block of York Road.
8:44 p.m., Police investigated a suspicious vehicle parked unattended in the 400 block of Poplar Street. The vehicle owner was contacted and was waiting for a tow because the vehicle broke down.
11:43 p.m., Police provided traffic control in the 5700 block of York Road until a vehicle blocking the roadway was able to safely park.
Aug. 24
1:49 a.m., Police responded during the repossession of 2014 Honda Accord in the first block of East Locust Lane.
6:10 a.m., Police responded to a medical distress in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike. EMS was on scene.
9:21 a.m., Police were called to the 900 block of Irishtown Road for an illegally parked vehicle on private property. Police contacted the vehicle’s owner requesting the vehicle be moved, or be towed.
9:51 p.m., Police spoke with the driver of a disabled vehicle waiting for a tow in the 1700 block of Hanover Street. Police provided a courtesy ride home.
Aug. 25
6:32 a.m., Police cited Jane Walker, 75, of New Oxford, for alleged repeated violations of township ordinance concerning cleaning up after dogs in the 1600 block of Irishtown Road. Walker received two citations for failing to clean up after dogs, and one for confinement of a dog violation, according to magisterial dockets.
1:41 p.m., Police received a complaint concerning a group of people loitering in a parking lot in the 400 block of Lincoln Way East. Police will increase patrols in the area.
5:30 p.m., Police were dispatched to the first block of East Locust Lane for a complaint about loud noise, but did not hear any such noise.
7:48 p.m., Police issued a warning to a resident in the 800 block of Oxford Road for loud noise.
9:06 p.m., Police removed a child's bicycle parked in the street blocking a parked vehicle and returned it to the child in the 200 block of Matthew Drive.
10:50 p.m., Police removed an injured deer from the road at the Black Lane and Mt. Misery Road intersection, then dispatched it due to the injury.
10:51 p.m., Police stopped a vehicle for traffic violation in the first block of Seven Hundred Road. The operator, a 31-year-old male from New Oxford, showed signs of impairment and was transported to Gettysburg Hospital for testing for possible driving under the influence (DUI).
Aug. 26
2:12 a.m., Police were dispatched to the intersection of Kohler Mill and Fleshman Mill roads for a collision. A vehicle southbound on Kohler Mill Road failed to stop at a sign due to the wet road, traveled through the intersection and struck the guiderail, causing major damage.
10:20 a.m., Police responded to a medical distress call in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike. The resident was pronounced dead from natural causes.
2:24 p.m., Police responded to a medical distress call in the 700 block of Hanover Street. The resident was pronounced dead from natural causes.
3:50 p.m., Police defused a situation at the Carlisle Pike and Red Hill Road intersection. Police continue investigation for possible charges.
6:47 p.m., Police were called to the 6100 block of York Road for a reckless driver, but did not observe anyone driving recklessly.
Aug. 27
12:22 a.m., Police were summoned to the 200 block of Katelynn Drive for a suspicious man. Police spoke with the man, then transported him home.
4:01 p.m., Police responded to a medical distress call in the 200 block of Hope Lane; EMS was on scene.
5:26 p.m., Police removed debris from the road in the 2500 block of Carlisle Pike and notified Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) for clean-up.
9:06 p.m., Police responded to an injured firefighter in the 900 block of Irish Road. Fire personnel were treating the injury when police arrived.
Aug. 28
12:57 a.m., Police asked a resident in the first block of Spruce Lane to turn off their loud music.
1:08 a.m., Police were summoned to the 600 block of Harmony Ridge for a suspicious person attempting to break in, but did not observe anyone on the property.
3:39 a.m., Following a complaint about loud music, police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Red Hill Road, but the music wasn't loud enough to enforce a noise ordinance.
5:34 a.m., Police assisted EMS with gaining entry into a residence in the 100 block of Liberty Drive.
4:55 p.m., Police were called to the 600 block of Kohler Mill Road for a threat complaint. The incident, with the complaint from a third party, occurred last year, making it unfounded.
10:09 p.m., Police escorted a person out of the first block of Lincoln Street area after the person claimed a suspicious vehicle was following them. Police did not observe any such vehicle.
Aug. 29
7:32 a.m., Police responded to a medical distress call in the 100 block of Erin Court. EMS was on scene when they arrived.
8:18 p.m., Police were summoned to the 200 block of Katelyn Drive for an attempted break-in. The person, a 30-year-old man from Hanover, knew the resident. He was cited for trespassing and marijuana possession.
10:20 p.m., Police assisted PSP with a reckless driver at the Carlisle Pike and York Road intersection.
Aug. 30
3:25 p.m., Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Piper Drive.
5:30 p.m., Following a complaint about an alleged gunshot, police were dispatched to the first block of Oak Drive but did not find anything amiss. Police were informed that an electric transformer exploded in Hamilton Township, which made the noise.
Aug. 31
8:09 a.m., Police were called to the first block of East Locust Lane for a stray dog on the street, but did not find a loose dog.
2:18 p.m., Police were summoned to the 1300 block of Red Hill Road to assist a recovery company with repossessing a 2022 Kia.
9:17 p.m., Police were called to the first block of Walker Drive for an active physical domestic between a couple. A 50-year-old woman from New Oxford was arrested for assault and transported to Adams County Prison. Her boyfriend was treated by EMS for a head wound before being transported to Gettysburg Hospital.
