GPD answers calls
Gettysburg Police responded to numerous incidents June 20-27.
June 20
6:40 a.m. — Reckless driver entering Gettysburg Borough.
9:48 a.m. — Crash with no injuries in the first block of Carlisle Street.
3:11 p.m. — Harassment in the first block of Springs Avenue.
7:41 p.m. — Theft in the first block of North Washington Street.
8:29 p.m. — Driving under the influence (DUI) at West Zerfing Alley and South Franklin Street.
June 21
9:13 a.m. — Warrant check in the first block of East High Street.
10:05 a.m. — Assisted with lockout in the first block of Carlisle Street.
11:54 a.m. — Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the 200 block of Highland Avenue.
12:12 p.m. — Assisted EMS in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
6:10 p.m. — Protection from abuse (PFA) order violation in the first block of North Washington Street.
10:04 p.m. — Warrant arrest in the 600 block of York Street.
June 22
8:05 a.m. — Parking complaint at South Howard and Springs avenues.
3:01 p.m. — Well-being check in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
3:43 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 200 block of Baltimore Street.
4:09 p.m. — Harassment in the 500 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
4:30 p.m. — Parking complaint in the first block of York Street.
11 p.m. — Disabled vehicle in the first block of York Street.
June 23
9:20 a.m. — Provided transportation in the first block of East High Street.
11:35 a.m. — Assisted another police agency in the first block of East High Street.
1:06 p.m. — Parking complaint in the first block of Mayor Alley.
3:49 p.m. — Assisted Gettysburg Fire Department (GFD) in the first block of Baltimore Street.
5:07 p.m. — Vehicle card in the first block of East High Street.
5:42 p.m. — Custody dispute in the first block of East High Street.
6:24 p.m. — Hold-up alarm in the 100 block of Buford Avenue.
10:13 p.m. — DUI in the first block of Steinwehr Avenue.
10:23 p.m. — Mental health in the first block of Carlisle Street.
11:50 p.m. — Drunkenness in the first block of Carlisle Street.
June 24
1:27 a.m. — Traffic complaint in the 500 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
7 a.m. — Public service in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
11:54 a.m. — Provided information in the 100 block of North Stratton Street.
1:26 p.m. — Assisted GFD in the first block of East Middle Street.
1:58 p.m. — Crash with no injuries in the 500 block of Baltimore Street.
2:02 p.m. — Parking compliant at Queen Street and Johns Avenue.
5:14 p.m. — Crash with no injuries in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
10:33 p.m. — Suspicious activity on Lincoln Square.
11:59 p.m. — DUI at Buford and Seminary avenues.
June 25
12:13 a.m. — Animal complaint in the 300 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
12:49 a.m. — DUI in the 100 block of York Street.
1:20 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the 100 block of Seminary Ridge.
7:02 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the 100 block of West Street.
7:12 a.m. — Black bear in a tree in the 100 block of Baltimore Street.
7:29 a.m. — Crash with no injuries in the first block of West Middle Street.
9:22 a.m. — Stray animal in the 200 block of West Street.
1:46 p.m. — Hit and run at York and Stratton streets.
3:04 p.m. — Hit and run in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
3:09 p.m. — Animal struck by vehicle in the 400 block of West Middle Street.
4:07 p.m. — Threats in the 200 block of West Middle Street.
5:02 p.m. — Vehicle card in the first block of East High Street.
June 26
1:41 p.m. — Theft of a bicycle in the first block of West Stevens Street.
1:47 p.m. — Domestic in the 100 block of York Street.
5:06 p.m. — Found property in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
7:26 p.m. — Traffic hazard at Mummasburg Road and Howard Avenue.
9:18 p.m. — Domestic disturbance in the first block of North Stratton Street.
10:16 p.m. — Suspicious activity at West Racehorse Alley and Carlisle Street.
11:54 p.m. — Assisted GFD in the 200 block of Carlisle Street.
June 27
12:32 a.m. — Assisted Pennsylvania State Police with a vehicle pursuit/crash in the 100 block of York Street.
6:12 a.m. — Assault in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
7:45 a.m. — Firearms violation in the 200 block of South Franklin Street.
9:34 a.m. — Traffic hazard in the 100 block of Springs Avenue.
1:18 p.m. — Disturbance in the 200 block of Carlisle Street.
2:10 p.m. — Assisted another police agency in the first block of East High Street.
3:55 p.m. — 9-1-1 open line in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
4:45 p.m. — Well-being check in the 200 block of Buford Avenue.
6:08 p.m. — Fraud in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue.
9:53 p.m. — Reckless driving at Baltimore Street and Steinwehr Avenue.
10:10 p.m. — Assisted GFD in the 500 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
