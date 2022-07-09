Teen airlifted after wreck
An East Berlin teen was seriously injured Wednesday night in a crash on Hunterstown-Hampton Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A 1994 Nissan driven by a 17-year-old boy was eastbound when it ran off the road, struck an embankment, and landed on its roof, according to police.
The male driver was flown to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment after the crash 518 feet west of Pine Tree Road, according to police.
The initial dispatch was at 8:30 p.m. and the emergency call was complete at 10:47 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Hunterstown-Hampton Road was closed until the vehicle was towed, according to police.
Agencies dispatched included Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, United Hook and Ladder, and a WellSpan WellFlight helicopter, according to ACDES.
Motorcycle crashes in Franklin
A motorcycle rider was airlifted Friday around 12 p.m. following a collision with a passenger vehicle near 6100 Chambersburg Road in Franklin Township, according to officials.
Lt. Trevor Diaz of the Buchanan Valley Fire Department said the biker’s condition was unknown, but the individual did appear to sustain a head injury.
“It appears they were a non-helmeted rider,” Diaz said.
The patient was flown via WellSpan WellFlight 2-8 to a local trauma center, according to Diaz.
The details of the collision are under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) but it appeared the motorcycle struck the rear of the passenger vehicle, said Diaz.
A nurse in the vicinity of the crash was able to provide basic first-aid until fire and emergency medical services (EMS) responded, Diaz said.
The passenger vehicle appeared to have minimal damage, according to Diaz, who noted he was unsure if it was towed from the scene.
Diaz urged bikers and motorists “to have extreme caution” during Gettysburg Bike Week, which started Thursday.
“During bike week, there will be substantially more motorcycles on the roadways in Adams and surrounding counties,” said Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for PSP Troop H. “PSP is asking all motorists to use caution, avoid distractions, and stay alert for motorcycles and pedestrians.”
Nine Buchanan Valley Fire Department responders assisted at the scene with units on call for about an hour, according to Buchanan Valley Fire Department’s Facebook post.
Diaz could not release the names of those involved.
Assisting agencies included PSP, WellSpan WellFlight 2-8, and Fayetteville EMS, in addition to fire police from Gettysburg and Fayetteville, the post reads.
“A special thank you to The Sew’n Place for providing water for volunteers on a very warm summer afternoon,” the post reads.
McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police Department responded to a variety of calls June 28- July 4.
June 28
7:24 p.m., Medical emergency in the 400 block of Ridge Avenue.
8:24 p.m., Domestic dispute in the 100 block of North Street.
8:38 p.m., Well-being check in the 400 block of Ridge Avenue.
9 p.m., Domestic dispute in the 600 block of Main Street.
June 29
10:02 a.m., Medical emergency in the 600 block of Main Street.
10:47 a.m., Criminal mischief in the 500 block of North Street.
12:20 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with an incident on North Oxford Avenue.
June 30
5:01 p.m., Suspicious circumstance in the 500 block of Main Street.
10:23 p.m., Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of North Second Street.
July 1
12:43 a.m., Curfew violation in the 600 block of Main Street.
7:10 a.m., Trespassing complaint in the 300 block of Main Street.
7:45 a.m., Illegal dumping in the first block of North Street.
July 2
1:06 p.m., Domestic dispute in the 600 block of North Street.
1:48 p.m., Two vehicle, non-injury collision in the 600 block of Main Street.
8:29 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with an incident on Blettner Avenue.
July 3
4:39 p.m., Incident involving mental health in the 100 block of North Street.
5:44 p.m., Civil matter regarding child custody in the 300 block of Main Street.
10:55 p.m., Incident involving mental health in the 100 block of North Street.
July 4
4:16 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with an incident on Elm Avenue.
6:44 p.m., Civil matter regarding property in the 100 block of Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.