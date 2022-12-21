EARP lists New Oxford calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in New Oxford Borough Dec. 1-10.
Dec. 1
1:35 a.m. — Following a 9-1-1 hang-up call, police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Water Street; the caller did not require assistance.
2:15 p.m. — After police issued an inspection warning to a person in the 100 block of North Berlin Avenue he returned appropriate paperwork.
2:30 p.m. — Police were summoned to Center Square for a reckless driving complaint but did not observe such a violation.
Dec. 2
12:13 a.m. — Police issued a citation for a truck parked illegally in the first block of Pleasant Street.
12:21 a.m. — Police issued a citation for a truck parked illegally in the first block of Commerce Street.
2:57 a.m. — Police responded to a medical alarm activation in the 200 block of East High Street. They assisted emergency medical services (EMS) with entry into the residence after the person did not answer the door. The resident was stable and did not require emergency transport.
2:03 p.m. — A vehicle stopped behind a school bus in the southbound lane of Hanover Street by the train tracks was struck in the rear by a blue pickup truck which fled the scene.
11:12 p.m. — Police helped defuse a domestic between spouses in the first block of Lawrence Place.
Dec. 3
12:51 a.m. — After observing an unoccupied vehicle parked with the door open in the 100 block of Hanover Street, police contacted the owner. The owner did not find anything missing.
Dec. 4
2:03 a.m. — Police issued a citation for an illegally parked vehicle at the Hanover and George streets intersection.
Dec. 5
8:01 a.m. — Police were called to the 400 block of Lincoln Way West for a burglary. Someone had entered the residence. Someone had forced open the rear door. The person told police a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, a Walther 380 handgun, a hunting rifle and an undetermined amount of money were missing.
11:15 p.m. — Police issued a citation for a truck parked illegally at the East High South Peter streets intersection.
Dec. 6
4:46 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 500 block of North Bolton Street; they assisted EMS.
6:53 p.m. — Police spoke with a resident in the 100 block of North Bolton Street after receiving a noise complaint about children playing and asked them to remember there is a downstairs tenant who can hear the noise from above.
Dec. 7
4:36 p.m. — Police provided information to a resident in the first block of East George Street.
4:58 p.m. — A vehicle attempting to make a left-hand-turn onto Lincoln Way East from North Berlin Avenue struck another vehicle traveling west on Lincoln Way East, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. The vehicle had a stop sign and did not have the right-of-way.
Dec. 8
7:27 a.m. — A woman in the 200 block of Carlisle Street told police her ex-husband comes to the residence without invitation and is often observed parked in front of her residence. Police are investigating these incidents.
Dec. 9
12:53 p.m. — Police conducted a well-being check on a resident in the 100 block of West High Street; the resident did not require assistance.
7:34 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 200 block of Carlisle Street; EMS was treating the person.
10:30 p.m. — Police were summoned to the 100 block of Hanover Street for an unknown person attempting to enter the residence with a key, but did not find anything wrong; there were no signs of forced entry into the residence.
Dec. 10
12:17 a.m. — Police were called to the 100 block of Hanover Street for a domestic disturbance between a stepmother and stepchildren but did not observe any disturbance in the household.
4:03 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Commerce Street for a fire near the trees beside Yazoo Mills; they searched the area with the fire department but did not find any fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.