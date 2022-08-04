McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police Department responded to a variety of calls July 26-30.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 12:01 am
McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police Department responded to a variety of calls July 26-30.
July 26
4:11 p.m., Non-injury, non-towing, two-vehicle collision at the South and South 3rd streets intersection.
July 27
9:15 a.m., Parking complaint in the 400 block of Ridge Avenue.
9:39 a.m., Assisted with a mental health incident in the 600 block of Delone Avenue.
12:42 p.m., Suspicious activity in the first block of North 6th Street.
July 28
7:40 a.m., Found property in the first block of South 5th Street.
8:45 a.m., Medical assistance in the 300 block of Main Street.
3:17 p.m., Well-being check in the first block of Front Street.
July 29
6:20 p.m., Assault in the 600 block of Main Street.
July 30
8:20 a.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with a vehicle stop on Hanover Road.
9:14 a.m., Vehicle assistance in the 600 block of North Street.
11 a.m., Reckless driver in the 100 block of Main Street.
9:44 p.m., Disturbance in the first block of Front Street.
