EARP answers borough calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police Department (EARP) responded to a numerous calls in New Oxford Borough May 21-31.
May 21
7:41 p.m., Police were called to the 300 block of Lincoln Way East for a found dog. When police arrived the person transported the dog to the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA) for their safety.
May 23
9:47 a.m., Police were called to the 100 block of North Berlin Avenue for an ill opossum on school property. School maintenance staff removed the animal when the police arrived
11:43 a.m., Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Lincoln Way West for an open building. Police checked the property and secured the building. Police notified the caretaker.
May 24
10:29 p.m., Police were called to the 200 block of West Golden Lane for an alarm. Police checked the building’s exterior and found it to be secure.
May 25
3:44 p.m., Police responded to the 100 block of South Peter Street for a gas smell. Police cleared the residence, and the fire department searched for the source of the leak, but could not find it.
May 26
7 a.m., Police were summoned to Pleasant Street for vehicles illegally parked where “No Parking” signs are posted. Police issued citations to the vehicle’s occupants.
7:25 a.m., Police responded to Commerce Street for vehicles illegally parked where “No Parking” signs are posted. Police issued citations.
May 27
10 a.m., Police responded to a vandalism complaint in the first block of Lincoln Way West. The complainant stated that someone broke their “Gay Pride” flag off the front porch between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
10:19 p.m., Police were called to the first block of Emmert Street for a resident in medical distress. EMS was on scene treating the person when police arrived.
11:50 p.m., Police were dispatched to Center Square for a person driving recklessly. Police observed the vehicle and issued a warning to the driver.
May 28
9:47 a.m., Police responded to the 100 block of East High Street for a complaint about a possible domestic incident. Police found two young children were wrestling with each other while playing.
May 29
3 p.m., Police were summed to the 200 block of Lincoln Way East for a custody issue. Police were able to help resolve the issue without further incident.
May 30
11:22 a.m., Police responded to the 100 block of East High Street for a domestic incident between a couple. Police helped defuse the situation without further incident.
May 31
12:29 a.m., Police responded to a suspicious activity complaint in the 100 block of North Peters Street, but did not observe anything suspicious.
2:24 p.m., Police investigated a two-vehicle, rear-end collision on Center Square. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
5:46 p.m., Police responded to the 200 block of Lincoln Way East for a complaint about a wreck that occurred on private property. The complainant said sometime between May 28 at 11 p.m. and May 29, an unknown vehicle which had permission to park in the driveway struck his vehicle before leaving the area.
9:09 p.m., Police were called to the 100 block of West High Street for a domestic incident between siblings. Police helped defuse the situation without further incident.
