Police probe pellet shootings
Gettysburg Police Department (GPD) is investigating complaints of people struck by air-gun projectiles fired from inside a vehicle, according to a release issued by GPD Chief R.W. Glenny Jr. Wednesday morning.
In the latest incident at 9:27 p.m. Tuesday, “one or two people were reportedly struck but no injuries were reported,” police said.
“Officers were dispatched to the area of the first block of York Street for individuals shooting some type of air rifle or pistol from a passing vehicle at people walking on the sidewalk,” said police.
The silver or gray sedan with tinted windows “was last seen traveling through Lincoln Square and headed west on Chambersburg Street. Officers responded to and checked the area but were unable to locate the perpetrators,” police said.
“The police department is investigating this incident and similar occurrences that have been happening in the area over the past week. The weapons involved are believed to be some type of airsoft or other air-powered device,” according to Glenny’s release.
Anyone who has witnessed or experienced such an incident or has any information is asked to contact borough police via the Adams County 911 Center at 717-334-8101.
Man accused of possession
A man wanted on warrants was accused of possessing heroin, according to Cumberland Township Police.
Tyler Lakota, 30, of Elizabethtown, was held at Adams County Prison, unable to post $10,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Patrolman Jered Marshall was dispatched Monday to the vicinity of Herrs Ridge and Fairplay roads “for a report of an intoxicated subject that was refusing to leave a construction site,” said police.
Lakota was allegedly “found in possession of suspected heroin and numerous articles of drug paraphernalia,” police said.
A check found Lakota “had several warrants out for his arrest out of Lancaster County, Pa.,” for which he was taken into custody, said police.
He was charged with possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to the docket.
