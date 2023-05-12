EARP lists borough calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in New Oxford Borough May 1-10.
May 1
4:15 p.m. — Police searched the area around the 200 block of Lincoln Way West for a reckless driver, but the driver had left the jurisdiction before police were able to identify the vehicle.
May 4
9:50 a.m. — Police issued citations for two vehicles illegally parked in Center Square.
6:05 p.m. — Police fixed a malfunctioning department speed sign in the 200 block of Carlisle Street.
7:07 p.m. — After observing a rear shed fully engulfed in fire in the first block of Kohler Mill Road, police contacted the fire department. Police secured the scene. The fire department extinguished the blaze.
8:55 p.m. — A vehicle attempting to make a turn onto Hanover Street from East High Street struck the rear of another vehicle traveling north on Hanover Street with the right-of-way. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
May 6
12:14 p.m. — Police were called to Center Square for loud noise in the area but did not hear any disturbances.
2:50 p.m. — Police helped resolve a dispute between two neighbors in the first block of Lincoln Way East.
May 7
9:38 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 500 block of North Bolton Street for a supposedly suspicious male walking around a resident’s vehicle. Police searched the area but did not find him. There was no evidence of an attempted vehicle break-in.
May 8
9:42 p.m. — Police spoke to two neighbors in the 100 block of East High Street to help resolve a problem between them. Both parties were issued a warning to cease the harassing behavior toward each other.
May 9
3:37 p.m. — Police were summoned to the 100 block of East High Street for continued harassment between neighbors. Both parties were warned they would be cited if the behavior does not cease.
7:09 p.m. — Police investigated a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked on a lot in the first block of Emmert Street but did not find anything wrong.
May 10
1:30 p.m. — Police provided information a resident requested in Center Square.
3:49 p.m. — Police responded to the 100 block of East High Street for continued harassment between neighbors. Both parties were informed that this is a landlord/tenant dispute and does not rise to the level of a crime.
4:30 p.m. — Police helped to resolve a domestic between a mother and daughter over disciplinary problems in the 100 block of Kohler Mill Road. Police informed the mother to seek counseling.
6:27 p.m. — A resident in the 300 block of Lincoln Way West asked police to remove a groundhog from her backyard; police told the resident to contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
