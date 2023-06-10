Gettysburg PD lists calls
Gettysburg Police responded to numerous incidents June 1-8.
June 1
12:17 p.m. — Disturbance in the 600 block of Baltimore Street.
12:21 p.m. — Hit and run in the 100 block of Baltimore Street.
4:59 p.m. — Assist another police agency with driving under the influence (DUI) in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
5:47 p.m. — Traffic violation in the 600 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
8:20 p.m. — DUI in the 700 block of Baltimore Street.
8:39 p.m. — Burglary in the first block of Springs Avenue.
8:50 p.m. — 9-1-1 open line in the 400 block of North Fourth Street.
11:45 p.m. — DUI in the first block of West Middle Street.
June 2
3:39 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of Buford Avenue.
12:01 p.m. — Threats in the 300 block of Buford Avenue.
12:21 p.m. — Public service (information) in the 300 block of North Stratton Street.
12:50 p.m. — Warrant serviced in Straban Township.
1:06 p.m. — Found property in the first block of Carlisle Street.
1:20 p.m. — Disabled vehicle 100 block of Baltimore Street.
2:25 p.m. — Assist emergency medical services (EMS) in the 400 block of Buford Avenue.
6:04 p.m. — Domestic in the 100 block of Breckenridge Street.
9:19 p.m. — Parking complaint in the 500 block of Long Lane.
9:21 p.m. — Public service (information) in the 300 block of North Stratton Street.
11:30 p.m. — Drunkenness in the 200 block of West High Street.
June 3
2:31 a.m. — DUI in the first block of West Middle Street.
4:36 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the 100 block of Carlisle Street.
7:37 a.m. — Hit and run in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
9:38 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of East High Street.
11:04 a.m. — Assisted another police agency with a missing person within the borough.
11:36 a.m. — Found property at West and Middle streets.
12:11 p.m. — Lost property in the 300 block of North Stratton Street.
12:31 p.m. — Assisted EMS in the first block of West Lincoln Avenue.
2:29 p.m. — Disturbance in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
2:35 p.m. — Public service in Lincoln Square.
3:26 p.m. — Found property in the 200 block of York Street.
4:31 p.m. — Protection from abuse (PFA) violation on Lincoln Square.
7:30 p.m. — Suspicious activity on Lincoln Square.
June 4
12:26 a.m. — Missing person in the 100 block of Baltimore Street.
9:11 a.m. — Harassment/disorderly conduct in the 100 block of North Stratton Street.
10:12 a.m. — Animal complaint in the 200 block of South Washington Street.
11:46 a.m. — Found property in the 300 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
1:31 p.m. — Fraud in the first block of West Lincoln Avenue.
3:20 p.m. — Reckless driving at York and Hanover streets.
5:02 p.m. — Public service (information) in the first block of East High Street.
8:19 p.m. — Reckless driver entering the borough.
8:26 p.m. — DUI/drug violation at Baltimore and Breckenridge streets.
9:21 p.m. — PFA violation in the 300 block of North Stratton Street.
June 5
4:35 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the first block of Mayor Alley.
10:57 a.m. — Harassment in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
11:41 a.m. — Disabled vehicle at North Washington Street and West Lincoln Avenue.
1:08 p.m. — 9-1-1 open line in the 200 block of North Fourth Street.
3:06 p.m. — Public service (information) in the 300 block of North Stratton Street.
4:30 p.m. — Public service (VIN verification) 100 block of West Middle Street.
10:50 p.m. — Burglar alarm in the 100 block of Chambersburg Street.
June 6
11:44 a.m. — Fraud in the 100 block of Breckenridge Street.
12:51 p.m. — Parking complaint in the first block of West Middle Street.
12:59 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 100 block of Hanover Street.
1:21 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 300 block of West Middle Street.
1:45 p.m. — Theft in the 100 block of York Street.
8:22 p.m. — Domestic in the 200 block of East Middle Street.
10:31 p.m. — DUI at South Washington Street and Wall Alley.
June 7
1:59 a.m. — Assisted EMS in the 400 block of Baltimore Street.
4:59 a.m. — Mental health in the 200 block of West High Street.
7 a.m. — Traffic complaint at Baltimore and High streets.
8:30 a.m. — Bike theft in the first block of West Stevens Street.
1:03 p.m. — Handgun theft in the 300 block of West Middle Street.
1:17 p.m. — Disturbance in the 200 block of West High Street.
1:49 p.m. — Traffic complaint at West Middle Street and Seminary Ridge.
2:59 p.m. — Assisted other agency in the first block of East High Street.
3:05 p.m. — Crash with no injuries in the 200 block of West Middle Street.
7:47 p.m. — Animal complaint at Buford Avenue and Seminary Ridge.
8:37 p.m. — Reckless driver/fleeing and eluding plus 12 other charges at Baltimore and Middle streets.
June 8
12:47 a.m. — Trespassing in the 100 block of Pape Alley.
10:17 a.m. — Property dispute in the 300 block of South Washington Street.
1:13 p.m. — Stray animal at West Middle and South Washington streets.
1:31 p.m. — Crash with no injuries at South Washington and West High streets.
2:05 p.m. — Found property in the 100 block of York Street.
2:33 p.m. — PFA violation in the 300 block of York Street.
2:38 p.m. — Hit and run in the 200 block of West Middle Street.
3:37 p.m. — Vehicle repossession in the 600 block of Fairview Avenue.
5:17 p.m. — Disturbance on Lincoln Square.
5:53 p.m. — Stray animal in the first block of West Middle Street.
6:19 p.m. — Disturbance in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
7:26 p.m. — Wanted person information in the first block of East High Street.
7:59 p.m. — Lost property/fraud in the 800 block of Highland Avenue.
