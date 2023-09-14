EARP lists calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township Sept. 1-10.
Sept. 1
10:43 a.m. — Police assisted York County District Attorney detectives by obtaining contact information for a resident in the first block of 700 Road and forwarding the information to them.
3:04 p.m. — Police defused a domestic on the road in the 600 block of Poplar Road between a mother, daughter, and the daughter’s boyfriend and are investigating the incident.
Sept. 4
9:59 a.m. — Police defused a domestic between a couple in the 300 block of Oxford Road.
Sept. 5
12 p.m. — Police responded to an assault in the 100 block of Berlin Road; the person did not wish to file a complaint.
2:08 p.m. — After a woman from the 1300 block of Red Hill Road was reported missing, she contacted police and informed them she went away for the weekend and was safe.
Sept. 6
9:30 a.m. — A person told police they left a folder with vehicle identification in it for service at a dealership in the 1700 block of Carlisle Pike, and the folder was missing when they returned.
6:37 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 500 block of Mt Misery Road; emergency medical services (EMS) were on scene.
9:01 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 100 block of Berlin Road; EMS was treating the person.
Sept. 7
11:58 a.m. — Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Red Hill Road to conduct a well-being check; the neighbors informed police the residents were not home.
2:26 p.m. — Police received information about a road rage incident at Hanover Street and Appler Road. It was determined the incident took place in Hanover Borough, and police advised the person to contact Hanover police.
3:35 p.m. — Police observed a downed tree blocking the road in the 1700 block of Storm Store Road and notified the township road crew to remove it.
4:01 p.m. — A vehicle traveling on Brickyard Road attempted to make a left turn onto Carlisle Pike and struck a vehicle traveling south on Carlisle Pike on the front passenger side, causing moderate damage to both.
5 p.m. — Police assisted the township road crew with removing a downed tree blocking the road in the 400 block of Red Hill Road.
7:22 p.m. — During a storm, a tree branch fell on wires in the 400 block of Lingg Road and knocked out the area’s power; police notified Met-Ed for repair.
Sept. 8
1:44 p.m. — Police were dispatched to Black Lane and Red Hill Road for a tree branch hanging on wires but did not find any issues.
2:46 p.m. — Police located a missing juvenile in the 200 block of Berlin Road and transported them home.
8:57 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 600 block of Harmony Drive; EMS was treating the person.
Sept. 9
12:10 a.m. — Police issued a citation for vehicle illegally parked in the first block of Drummer Drive.
2:50 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Hearthside Drive; EMS was on scene.
9:15 a.m. — Police were called to the 200 block of Berlin Road for a parking issue but did not observe any ordinance violations.
9:45 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 100 block of Onyx Road; EMS was treating the person.
6:10 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 5600 block of York Road; EMS was on scene.
6:26 p.m. — Police checked the exterior of a property in the 200 block of Matthew Drive after an alarm went off; the property was secure.
6:52 p.m. — Police notified the phone company after observing a tree branch hanging on telephone wires in the 1000 block of Irishtown Road.
8:51 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Corey Lane; EMS was treating the person.
10:27 p.m. — Police were summoned to the 100 block of Baldwin Court for a suspicious person outside of a residence but did not find anything amiss.
Sept. 10
11:32 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 900 block of Bridgewater Drive; EMS was on scene.
7:16 p.m. — Police investigated an occupied vehicle parked for an extended period of time in the 1200 block of Red Hill Road and asked the driver to relocate to a different location since he was on private property.
10 p.m. —While conducting a security check of the Conewago Valley School buildings, police found a door open at New Oxford Middle School. Police secured the door, then checked the area with negative results and notified school officials.
10:39 p.m. — Police received a report about a male juvenile missing from the 1300 block of Red Hill Road. At approximately 11 p.m., police were informed the juvenile was out with friends and returned home safely.
