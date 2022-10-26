Toilet videos alleged
Gettysburg Borough Police are investigating the alleged use of a hidden phone to record users of a bathroom at a Gettysburg College fraternity party Saturday night.
Adams County detectives plan to conduct a forensic examination of the phone’s contents, Police Chief Robert Glenny said Tuesday.
Campus safety received a complaint someone using a bathroom during a Sigma Alpha Epsilon party Saturday, Oct. 22, was video recorded by a hidden phone, college Anne Ehrlich, vice president for college life and dean of students wrote in an email sent campus-wide Monday.
Potential victims or witnesses should contact borough police, Glenny said.
“The proper venue for any criminal investigation” is the police department rather than the college’s campus safety department, he said.
Police can be reached anytime via the Adams County dispatch center at 717-334-8101.
“Campus Safety has identified a student who may be responsible for this incident. That student has been separated from the campus on an interim basis pending further investigation, according to Ehrlich’s emails, which noted the fraternity “has been placed on social suspension pending resolution of the matter.”
A first floor, single-occupant bathroom at Sigma Alpha Epsilon, 41 W. Lincoln St., is the location in question, according to the email.
“The investigation is in its infancy” and no arrest has occurred, Glenny said Tuesday evening.
Authorities plan to contact potential witnesses and victims as they are identified from data in the phone, Glenny said.
Investigators hope to “develop a suspect” and work out a timeline of occurrences, he said.
Campus safety “will cooperate with their investigation,” according to Ehrlich’s email.
The Office of Title IX and Sexual Respect, Counseling Services, and other areas of College Life are available to provide support to any college students who require it, according to Ehrlich’s email.
Camp burgled
Four passports and an immigration “green card” were stolen from an orchard residential camp in Franklin Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
The thefts from three people were reported at 5:19 p.m. Oct. 16 at 245 Bingaman Road, said police.
Other items swiped included a Samsung tablet valued at $200, a suitcase, three gold necklaces, three watches, three bracelets, two rings, $1,500 in cash from a suitcase, $380 in cash, and a bag containing an unknown number of quarters, police said.
4 sites damaged by BBs
Residence and vehicle windows were recently damaged by BBs in four separate incidents, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Two incidents of BB damage occurred on Stone Jug Road in Butler Township. Damage to a house window in the 600 block the evening of Oct. 12 caused about $100 in damage, and a window was “shot out” of a parked 2015 Chevrolet Spark at 12:13 a.m. Oct. 13, police said.
In another incident, the driver side windows were shot out of a 2017 Ford at 3:19 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 1400 block of Center Mills Road in Menallen Township, according to PSP.
Damage was estimated at about $50 to a house window which was shot at 3:58 p.m. Oct. 5 on South High Street in Arendtsville, police said.
Smoke blamed in crash
Smoke from a malfunctioning vehicle contributed to a crash on Waynesboro Pike (Pa. Route 16) the afternoon of Oct. 16, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
A 2001 Vulcan Works motorcycle “began to smoke and spill oil on the roadway causing hazardous travel conditions for the vehicles behind” it, according to police.
The motorcycle “caused smoke to fill the roadway and as motorists stopped due to lack of ability to see safely,” a 2019 Toyota Corolla was struck from behind by a 1988 Chevrolet Silverado, police said.
No injuries resulted from the 12:40 p.m. crash in Liberty Township, said police. Drivers’ names were not released.
