A Fayetteville man is accused of stealing wheels and tires from Hartlaub’s Auto Parts, 497 Beck Road, Mount Pleasant Township.
Taylor Carter, 20, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of theft and conspiracy and a summary county of trespassing, according to a magisterial docket.
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Chambersburg were investigating thefts of catalytic converters “from junk yards throughout Cumberland, Franklin, and Adams counties,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed July 1 by Trooper Matthew Hochberg of PSP at Gettysburg.
Trooper Abigail Haun located Carter and arrested him based on information he allegedly provided to Chambersburg PSP, according to the affidavit.
Carter allegedly claimed he and others entered Hartlaub’s March 9 or March 10 and removed eight tires and rims, according to the affidavit. The parts were valued at $1,056, according to the affidavit. The affidavit named no other people.
Hochberg contacted Carter, who allegedly claimed the wheels and tires were removed in his vehicle and he “had been charged in Franklin County” as well, according to the affidavit.
A Franklin County common pleas court docket includes 21 charges against Carter, 17 of them felonies. The charges include conspiracy to commit theft. The docket lists an “offense date” of March 9 for all of them, and Haun as the arresting officer.
