Cumberland Township Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a hit-and-run crash that occurred Saturday night.
A driver reported to police she was traveling west on Chambersburg Road when a white truck rear-ended her gray Chrysler sedan at the highway’s intersection with Herr’s Ridge Road.
The victim told police the driver of the truck spoke to her briefly before fleeing west on Chambersburg Road. The victim described the white truck as having large tires with black rims, a loud exhaust and truck bed tool box. The driver was a white male in his 40s to 50s with a gray goatee, police say. He was wearing jeans and a baseball cap, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cumberland Township Police at 717-334-8101.
