McS’town PD lists calls
McSherrystown Borough Police Department responded to a variety of calls March 22-27.
March 22
3:18 p.m., Assisted Children and Youth, first block of North Street.
4:36 p.m., Parking complaint, 200 block of South Oxford Avenue.
10:23 p.m., Civil matter, 300 block of Main Street.
March 23
2:03 p.m., Civil matter, South 3rd Street.
7:33 p.m., Well-being check, 100 block of Main Street.
March 24
9:15 a.m., Suspicious phone call complaint, 300 block of Main Street.
6:05 p.m., Assisted Gettysburg Borough Police Department with an investigation, first block of North Street.
10:55 p.m., Erratic driver complaint, Main Street.
March 25
11:31 a.m., Assisted a York County agency with a follow up, 100 block of Main Street.
5:59 p.m., Suspicious activity complaint, North Second Street.
March 26
12:37 p.m., Assisted Taneytown Police Department with the location of an individual.
1:17 p.m., Well-being check, 300 block of Main Street.
7:24 p.m., Animal complaint, 400 block of Ridge Avenue.
March 27
11:36 a.m., Parking complaint, 400 block of Main Street.
12:37 p.m., Theft complaint, 600 block of Main Street.
6:56 p.m., Domestic dispute, 200 block of North Street.
