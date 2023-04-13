McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police responded to numerous incidents March 27-April 2.
March 27
9:05 a.m. — Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the 200 block of South 3rd Street.
10:32 a.m. — Parking complaint in the 300 block of North Street.
2:40 p.m. — Animal complaint in the 200 block of North 4th Street.
March 28
7 a.m. — Criminal mischief in the 600 block of Ridge Avenue.
3:49 p.m. — Hit-and-run in the 600 block of North Street.
5:15 p.m. — Harassment in the 300 block of Main Street.
6:18 p.m. — Well-being check in the first block of Main Street.
6:33 p.m. — Vehicle complaint in the 300 block of Main Street.
March 29
10:55 a.m. — Littering in the 600 block of Main Street.
1:41 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 100 block South Oxford Avenue.
3:59 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 300 block of Main Street.
March 30
10:30 a.m. — Parking complaint in the 600 block of South Street.
11:20 a.m. — Parking complaint in the 300 block of Main Street.
3:33 p.m. — Harassment in the 400 block of Main Street.
4:18 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 600 block of Cricket Lane.
March 31
12:55 p.m. — Assisted EMS in the 100 block of South Oxford Avenue.
6:29 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 200 block of North Street.
8:21 p.m. — Assisted EMS in the 500 block of Ridge Avenue.
11:59 p.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident on Elm Avenue.
April 1
10:46 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the 200 block of North 5th Street.
12:35 p.m. — Vehicle warning in the 300 block of Main Street.
2:32 p.m. — Burglar alarm in the 400 block of Main Street.
April 2
10:24 a.m. — Assisted EMS in the 600 block of Delone Avenue.
12 p.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident on Centennial Road.
3:04 p.m. — Theft in the 400 block of Delone Avenue.
4 p.m. — Harassment in the 100 block of Main Street.
Theft charged
The general manager of the Wendy’s restaurant in Straban Township is accused of stealing more than $15,000 approximately a year ago, according to court documents.
One felony count of theft was filed late last month against Crystal McKinney, 54, of Orrtanna, according to a magisterial docket.
Unsecured bail was set at $15,000 according to the docket.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Alexander Loder was dispatched to the restaurant April 26 last year, where he met with a director of operations for Wendy’s, who claimed McKinney had made incorrect cash deposits, according to the affidavit of probable cause Loder filed last month.
The director provided bank deposit statements and restaurant sales statements that did not match on eight dates in April 2022, with a total of $15,578 allegedly missing, according to the affidavit. Managers make deposits at a local bank, according to the affidavit.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 10, according to the docket.
Pole hit, alcohol suspected
A driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol after a crash early Tuesday on Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 94) in Hamilton Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
A northbound 2019 Ford Fusion driven by a 22-year-old Middletown woman exited the road and “struck a utility pole, shearing it in half,” according to PSP .
The woman appeared to have minor injuries, but declined ambulance transport, said police.
PSP, Community Life Team emergency medical personnel and York Springs firefighters were dispatched at 12:03 a.m. to the 7000 block of Carlisle Pike, and the emergency call was complete at 1:06 a.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
