Arrested on warrant
A local man was arrested Saturday on a York County warrant, according to Cumberland Township Police.
James Neail, 39, was charged with a felony count of theft of property over $2,000 and was released on nonmonetary bail, according to a York County magisterial docket.
In response to a Newberry Township Police Department officer’s request for assistance, Cumberland police were “conducting surveillance in the area of Neail’s residence,” police said.
At 4:16 p.m., “while conducting surveillance in the area of Neail’s residence,” Cumberland Police allegedly “observed Neail enter the property of The Red Carpet Inn” at 2450 Emmitsburg Road, where “police took Neal into custody without incident,” said police.
The docket gave an alleged offense date of Sept. 9, 2022.
