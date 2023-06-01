McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police responded to numerous incidents May 22-28.
2:02 p.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police on Centennial Road.
11 a.m. — Alarm in the first block of Academy Street.
2:54 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 300 block of Main Street.
7 a.m. — Warrant served in the 600 block of Cricket Lane.
11:21 a.m. — Harassment in the first block of South 5th Street.
11:45 a.m. — Criminal mischief in the 400 block of Main Street.
1:54 p.m. — Theft in the 400 block of Main Street.
4 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 600 block of Delone Avenue.
5:15 p.m. — Disturbance in the 500 block of Main Street.
5:25 p.m. — Domestic dispute in the first block of Saint Josephs Lane.
11:39 a.m. — Animal complaint in the 400 block of South Street.
4:45 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of Front Street.
10:45 p.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police on Centennial Avenue.
10:17 p.m. — Reckless driver in the 100 block of Main Street.
2:10 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 300 block of Main Street.
9:43 p.m. — Domestic in the 600 block of Main Street.
