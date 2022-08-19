Porch fire damages home
A porch fire damaged a home Wednesday in East Berlin.
No injuries resulted from the blaze at 300 Abbottstown St. about 6:21 p.m., Northeast Adams Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief Cory Lease said.
Damage was limited to an approximately five-foot-square area that included an exterior wall and the porch floor, he said.
Neighbors were using a garden hose to fight the fire when emergency responders arrived, Lease said.
Firefighters also applied water and then used fans to remove smoke from the house, he said.
One engine from Northeast Adams and one from United Hook and Ladder were on the scene for about 30 minutes, Lease said.
The cause remained under investigation Thursday but nothing appeared suspicious, he said.
Numerous fire companies in Adams and York counties were alerted initially after a caller confused Abbottstown Street with the Borough of Abbottstown, Lease said. Smoke from a chimney at a residence near the fire scene also complicated the initial response, he said.
Burglar takes cash
An intruder “ransacked” a residence and stole $8,000 - $10,000 in cash, according to Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP).
EARP is “asking the public’s help to solve a burglary which occurred at 2750 Carlisle Pike in Oxford Township,” according a post on EARP’s Facebook page.
The resident left home about 12:30 p.m. and returned about 3 p.m., when he discovered someone “entered through a side door, which was not secure. Money was the only thing reported missing,” according to EARP.
Police were dispatched about 3:28 p.m. Wednesday, according to the post.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact Detective Darryl Keller at 717-624-1614, ext. 202 or dkeller@earpd.org.
