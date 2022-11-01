Teen dies on I-83
A Gettysburg teen died as the result of a collision Friday evening on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County.
The 15-year-old suffered “multiple traumatic injuries,” according to Brett Hambright, spokesperson for the Dauphin County Coroner’s office.
The vehicle-pedestrian collision occurred in the southbound lanes in Lower Paxton Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
No autopsy was planned, according to Hambright.
Child rape charge filed
A Hanover man is accused of having sexual contact with a child beginning when she was 3 years old, according to court documents.
Felony charges including child rape were filed Thursday against Dalton Lambert, 26, according to a magisterial docket.
In October last year, the alleged victim claimed several incidents occurred, beginning in in 2008, when she was 3 and the accused was 12 years old, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Conewago Township Police Patrolman Nathan Groft.
During a forensic interview at the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center in Gettysburg, the alleged victim claimed incidents continued to occur at a Conewago Township residence “until she was around seven or eight years of age,” according to the affidavit.
Felony charges included one count each of child rape, aggravated indecent assault of a child, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a person under age 13, and indecent assault of a person under age 13, and two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, according to the docket.
Lambert was also charged with one misdemeanor count of indecent assault, according to the docket.
Strangulation charged
A Fairfield man is accused of strangling a juvenile and threatening her life, according to court records.
Paul Nino, 46, was taken into custody without incident Oct. 17 and released from Adams County Prison the same day after a professional bondsman posted $50,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Pennsylvania State Trooper Brandon Witherite was dispatched Oct. 16 to a Fairfield residence, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
At the residence, a person claimed Nino, while unable to find someone he was looking for, allegedly said “If I find her, I am going to kill her,” according to Witherite’s affidavit.
Witherite made contact with the person, who claimed Nino, the previous day, allegedly “had his arm around her neck and squeezed to the point where it became difficult” to breathe, according to the affidavit.
The person claimed Nino “used his other arm to cover her mouth,” allegedly rendering her “unable” to breathe and “on the verge of unconsciousness,” according to the affidavit.
When interviewed by Witherite, Nino allegedly said “he did not realize he was choking her,” according to the affidavit.
Nino was charged with one felony count of strangulation and one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats and endangering a child’s welfare, according to the docket.
Driver hurt Thursday
An Abbottstown man was injured about 5 a.m. Thursday in a crash on York Road (U.S. Route 30), according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services transported Justin Beamer, 30, to UPMC Hanover Hospital, according to a PSP news release.
He was westbound about 5 a.m. in a 2004 Ford Explorer that struck a utility pole near Bair Road in Berwick Township about two miles east of New Oxford, according to the release.
Beamer “was suspected” of driving under the influence, according to the release.
Tools stolen at 2 sites
Tools were stolen in separate incidents at two sites, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Five Stihl chain saws were stolen from Treesmiths on Jacobs Mill Road in Hamilton Township, according to a PSP news.The incident was reported to police at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the release.
Anyone with information can contact PSP at Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.
Various tools valued at $3,800 were stolen from inside a trailer at a construction site on Old Westminster Road in Union Township, according to another PSP news release.The incident was reported to police at 8:18 a.m. Oct. 12, according to the release.
