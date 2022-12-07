EARP lists calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in New Oxford Borough Nov. 11-20.
Nov. 11
1:20 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 500 block of North Bolton Street; emergency medical services (EMS) was on the scene.
1:34 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Emmert Street. They informed EMS of the situation and waited for them to arrive.
5:41 p.m. — Police informed a resident in the 100 block of Kohler Mill Road to contact Hanover Police Department regarding his lost property since he lost the item in that jurisdiction.
Nov. 12
1:05 p.m. — A vehicle attempting to make a left-hand-turn from West High Street onto South Water Street struck a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on the east side of South Water Street, causing moderate damage to both vehicles.
Nov. 15
5:30 a.m. — Police are investigating a road rage incident at the Kohler Mill Road and Lincoln Way West intersection. A person told police a 32-year-old New Oxford man ran across the street when he was stopped at the stop sign broke his driver’s side window.
Nov. 16
2:20 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Carlisle Street for a harassment incident between ex-spouses; they advised the resident to seek a protection from abuse order.
2:49 p.m. — Police assisted with the repossession of a Honda Civic in the 100 block of Pleasant Street.
Nov. 18
11:26 a.m. — Police provided requested information to a resident in the 100 block of North Berlin Avenue.
3:14 p.m. — A woman told police she parked her vehicle to go to the post office in Center Square and upon returning, she saw her passenger side door had a white scrape down the side. The woman did not know who struck her vehicle.
Nov. 19
12:56 p.m. — A man in the 100 block of South Peter Street told police he received four checks in the mail totaling $15,260 to purchase equipment from a company that was going to hire him. He deposited the checks in the bank. He was told to send the money back for the purchase of the new equipment, which he did. The complainant’s bank notified him that the sender withdrew the deposited funds from the checks and the complainant lost his personal funds. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and the FBI are investigating.
Nov. 20
12:39 a.m. — Police assisted EMS with a resident in medical distress in the 100 block of East High Street.
