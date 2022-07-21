EARP answers township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township July 2-10.
July 2
12:53 a.m., Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Commerce Street for a supposedly suspicious vehicle parked in the area. The driver was waiting in the vehicle to start his shift at Tim Bar Co.
1:13 p.m., Police provided information to a resident in the first block of North Peter Streett.
3:37 p.m., Police were dispatched to the first block of Carlisle Street for a person in medical distress. Emergency medical services (EMS) were treating the person when police arrived. The person was pronounced dead due to natural causes.
July 3
2:15 p.m., Police were called to the 200 block of West Golden Lane for an injured person, who was being treated by EMS for a head injury after falling.
July 4
7:58 a.m., Police resolved a custody dispute in the 200 block of South Water Street.
2:37 p.m., Police were called to the 100 block of West High Street to assist a person in medical distress. EMS was treating the person when they arrived.
3:53 p.m., Following a 9-1-1 hang up call, police were summoned to the 100 block of South Peter Street. The caller did not require assistance.
8:42 p.m., Police responded to a person in medical distress in the 5600 block of York Road. EMS was treating the person.
11:54 p.m., Following a disturbance complaint in the 100 block of South Peters Street, police found two neighbors arguing over fireworks and refusing to cooperate with police. Police issued a warning to defuse the situation.
July 5
1:47 p.m., Police defused a situation at the 7-Eleven in the 400 block of Lincoln Way West.
6 p.m., Police attempted to find lost keys in the Center Square area, but were unsuccessful.
6:04 p.m., Police were summoned to the 300 block of South Water Street to assist an unconscious person at a workplace. Police observed the worker, who was breathing, and waited for EMS to provide treatment.
July 6
12:38 p.m., Police advised a complainant in the first block of Oxwood Circle to contact the dog warden for investigation after the person claimed a neighbor’s dog bit her leg.
7:06 p.m., Police were unable to locate an alleged suspicious female knocking on doors in the 100 block of Lincoln Way West.
July 7
1:51 a.m., Police assisted a person in medical distress in the 500 block of North Bolton Street until EMS arrived.
3:58 a.m., Police were summoned to the to the 500 block of North Bolton Street for a complaint involving a suspicious person knocking on doors, but did not observe any such activity.
10:49 a.m., Police investigated a supposedly suspicious individual knocking on doors in the 100 block of South Peter Street. No one knocking on doors was found.
8:27 p.m., Following a complaint involving inappropriate material sent to a social network, police responded to the 200 block of East High Street. An active investigation has been opened.
July 8
1:18 p.m., After receiving information from a resident about traffic offenses on Berlin Road and Carlisle Street, police are awaiting the video to cite the offenders.
July 9
9:34 a.m., Police instructed a man to move his illegally parked vehicle from the 300 block of Lincoln Way West. He complied without incident.
9:22 p.m., A resident having a party on Kohler Mill Road and West High Street was advised by police following a noise complaint. The resident took the party inside without further incident.
July 10
12:38 a.m., Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Hanover Street following a complaint about a suspicious person ringing a resident’s doorbell and running away. No one was located engaging in doorbell ringing.
2:46 a.m., Police were called to the 100 block of Lincoln Way West following a collision. A vehicle was traveling eastbound on Lincoln Way West when the car veered into the parking lane and struck a legally parked vehicle.
2:48 p.m., Police conducted a well-being check in the 200 block of Hanover Street. The resident did not require assistance.
McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police Department responded to a variety of calls July 11-17.
July 11
9:08 a.m., Fraud reported by a resident in the 500 block of North Street.
3:35 p.m., Neighbor complaint in the 300 block of North Street.
July 12
10:13 a.m., Cell phone found by resident in the 600 block of South Street.
10:38 a.m., Civil matter on Cricket Lane.
11:55 p.m., Suspicious activity in the first block of North Street.
July 13
9:27 a.m., Harassment complaint in the 600 block of North Street.
11:55 p.m., Parking complaint on Westview Drive.
2:20 p.m., Assisted a Second Street resident with a vehicle identification number (VIN) confirmation.
6:33 p.m., Harassment complaint in the 600 block of North Street.
11:44 a.m., Secured an opened door in the 400 block of Ridge Avenue.
July 14
3:10 p.m., Parking complaint on Pin Oak Place.
July 15
11:15 p.m., Erratic driver on Oxford Avenue.
July 16
4:44 p.m., Suspicious activity on North Second Street.
July 17
8:39 a.m., Elderly male reported missing on St. Joseph Lane.
3:30 p.m., Domestic dispute in the 300 block of Main Street.
