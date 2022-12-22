EARP answers township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township Dec. 1-10.
Dec. 1
10:46 a.m. — Police responded to call of an injured person in the first block of Matthew Drive; emergency medical services (EMS) were on scene.
12:46 p.m. — Police provided information requested by a resident in the 100 block of Billerbeck Street.
10:41 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 100 block of Red Hill Road; EMS was treating the person.
Dec. 2
1:46 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the Carlisle Pike and York Road intersection for a reckless driver but did not observe any traffic violations.
7:19 p.m. — Police returned a dog found at the Spruce Lane and Carly Drive intersection to its owner.
Dec. 3
7:01 a.m. — Police were called to the 100 block of Katelyn Drive for a vehicle that had been parked for over 30 days in the same parking space; they informed the complainant that a vehicle could remain parked in a public space indefinitely as long as the vehicle maintains a current registration, inspection and insurance.
10:19 p.m. — Police advised a resident in the 100 block of Kevin Drive who locked her keys in her vehicle to contact a towing company to help since police do not provide this service.
Dec. 4
11:13 a.m. — A complainant in the first block of Oak Drive told police someone entered their five unsecured vehicles without permission and removed various belongings between 10 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 4. The estimated value of objects stolen is $200.
2:22 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 600 block of Harmony Drive; EMS was already on scene.
2:25 p.m. —Police were dispatched to an alarm in the first block of Rose Lane. A resident had tripped the alarm.
7:43 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 1400 block of Shoemaker Drive; EMS was on scene.
8:41 p.m. — Police defused a domestic between ex-spouses in the 100 block of Irish Drive.
9:30 p.m. — A driver attempting to make a U-turn in the 400 block of Poplar Road drove into a ditch, causing front-end damage to the vehicle and a flat tire.
Dec. 5
12 p.m. — A complainant in the 600 block of Kohler Mill Road told police a vehicle struck and damaged their mailbox between 9:15 a.m. and 10 a.m. without stopping to report the damage.
12:23 p.m. — Police were called to the first block of Katelyn Drive for an ordinance violation concerning dumping but did not see the vehicle. Police will continue monitoring the area.
1:59 p.m. — A complainant in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike told police someone attempted to open a bank account in his name. The bank was able to place a fraud alert on the account, so the complainant did not lose any funds.
2:48 p.m. — Police advised a complainant involved in a civil issue with an ex-boyfriend over belongings in the 1300 block of Red Hill Road to obtain a no contact order.
4:50 p.m. — Police advised a complainant in the 400 block of Oxford Road who reported a harassment by communication incident on TikTok to block the person on all social media platforms. Police are conducting further investigation for possible charges.
8:40 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the first block of Katelyn Drive for a follow-up to a dumping complaint. They observed the legally parked truck in question, however, there were no signs of illegally dumping material on the road at this time.
Dec. 6
4:32 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 2300 block of Storm Store Road; the 90-year-old man had died from natural causes.
Dec. 7
3:24 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Hearthside Drive; EMS was treating the person.
8:07 a.m. — Police were summoned to the first block of East Locust Lane for a residential fire. They did not find any fires, but smelled an electrical outlet burning and waited for the fire department to clear the scene. The fire department advised having an electrician check the system.
10:08 a.m. — A person in the 100 block of Katelyn Drive told police his vehicles were being used without his permission; police are investigating.
11:07 a.m. — Police are investigating a male causing a disturbance at a business in 2600 block of Carlisle Pike. Police advised the man he did not have the authority to gain entry into a storage unit unless he has a signed form from the registered tenant.
11:19 a.m. — Police responded to a school bus violation complaint in the 100 block of Reba Drive; the complainant could not supply any identification information.
4:42 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the Hanover Street and Red Hill Road intersection for a reckless driver but did not observe any traffic violations.
6:36 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the Carlisle Pike and York Road intersection for a reckless driver but found no vehicle driving recklessly.
10:19 p.m. — Police conducted a well-being check in the 400 block of Lingg Road; the resident was severely intoxicated, and police notified EMS to evaluate them.
Dec. 8
8:13 a.m. — A driver lost control of his vehicle in the 1000 block of Red Hill Road and veered off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle sustained heavy damage and the driver received minor injuries.
9:46 a.m. — Police responded to a stolen vehicle complaint at the Hanover Toyota Rental Division in 1800 block of Carlisle Pike. The complainant said a woman rented a vehicle and failed to return it after the conclusion of the lease. After investigating, police learned the leaser allowed her boyfriend to take possession of the vehicle and he drove it to an unknown location out-of-state. The leaser has not had any further contact with the boyfriend. The vehicle was placed into National Crime Information Center database as stolen.
Dec. 9
1:42 p.m. — Police cited two New Oxford High School students for possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia.
3:32 p.m. — Police were called to the 200 block of Matthew Drive for juveniles running down the block ringing doorbells and running away but did not find anything wrong.
3:54 p.m. — Police assisted EMS with an uncooperative patient requiring treatment in the 4900 block of York Road.
Dec. 10
11:50 a.m. — While conducting a traffic stop at the Hanover Street and Brickyard Road intersection, police found illegal drugs in the vehicle. Police confiscated the drugs and will cite the driver, a 22-year-old New Oxford man.
