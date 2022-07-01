Juvenile cited in cemetery crash
A single-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant Township on Saturday around 9:56 p.m. damaged "a number of headstones" at St. Luke's cemetery, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A 17-year-old male driver of New Oxford, cited for speeding, was not injured in the wreck, police said.
A 2006 BMW 325, with the teen at the wheel, westbound in the 300 block of White Hall Road, went out of control on a left curve at an alleged high rate of speed, police said.
The vehicle slid sideways, striking an embankment at St. Luke's Road and continuing through the cemetery, police said.
The vehicle finally stopped at the end of the cemetery, after destroying a sign and numerous headstones, said police.
Eldon Snyder, who has been the sexton at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church for nearly 46 years, said approximately 50 tombstones were damaged, which is the most he has ever seen at the 330 White Hall Road property. The cemetery is located between Bonneauville and Littlestown.
Snyder estimated approximately 25 to 30 percent of the tombstones at the cemetery were damaged, noting the bigger ones were broken in half and the smaller headstones were crumbled.
