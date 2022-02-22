McS’town PD lists calls
McSherrystown Borough Police Department responded to a variety of calls Feb. 7-20.
Feb. 7
3:21 p.m., Civil matter, 600 block of North Street.
4:49 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with an incident, 200 block of South Street.
Feb. 8
8:11 a.m., Well-being check, first block of Main Street.
9:20 a.m., Civil matter, 200 block of North 4th Street.
10:10 a.m., Assault, 400 block of Ridge Avenue.
1:02 p.m., Vehicle crash, 400 block of Main Street.
4:02 p.m., Well-being check, Academy Street.
6 p.m., Parking complaint, Front Street.
7:10 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with an incident, 700 block of North Third Street.
Feb. 9
2 p.m., Bicycle recovered, North Third Street.
3:31 p.m., Suspicious activity, 300 block of South Street.
5 p.m., Domestic dispute, Front Street.
Feb. 10
1:33 a.m., Medical emergency, first block of Main Street.
5:26 p.m., Two-vehicle, non-injury wreck, Main Street at North 4th Street.
Feb. 11
2:41 a.m., Medical emergency, first block of Main Street.
12:36 p.m., Civil matter, first block Main Street.
3:15 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with an incident, Madison Street.
Feb. 12
4:21 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police department with an incident, Mount Pleasant Road.
8:52 p.m., Suspicious activity, Willow Street.
Feb. 13
2:15 a.m., Harassment complaint, 600 block of Main Street.
1:41 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with an incident, Maple Avenue.
6:30 p.m., Well-being check, mental health, 300 block of South Street.
Feb. 14
5:05 p.m., Civil matter, 200 block of North 4th Street.
6 p.m., Fraud, 6th Street.
9:15 p.m., Fraud, 300 block of North Street.
Feb. 15
1:25 p.m. Noise complaint, 400 block of South Street.
Feb. 16
9:53 a.m., Civil matter, 300 block of Main Street.
10:30 a.m., Warrant served, 100 block of North Street.
1 p.m., Suspicious activity, 400 block of Main Street.
1:08 p.m., Well-being check, 300 block of Main Street.
4:26 p.m., Suspicious activity, South 3rd Street.
5:58 p.m., Domestic disturbance, Fairview Avenue.
Feb. 18
5:59 p.m., Parking complaint, Maria Drive.
6:40 p.m., Parking complaint, Saint Joseph Lane.
8:46 p.m., Theft, 200 block of North 5th Street.
Feb. 19
8:08 p.m., Civil matter regarding child custody, 300 block of Main Street.
Feb. 20
2 a.m., Disturbance, 300 block of Ridge Avenue.
