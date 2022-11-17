Passenger airlifted
A motorcyclist and his passenger were recently injured in a crash at Bon-Ox and York roads in Mount Pleasant Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Shane Oblinsky, 37, of Lebanon, Pa., and passenger Brittany Lubawski, 31, of Felton, Pa., were transported to WellSpan York Hospital, Oblinsky by ambulance while the Lubawski was “airlifted,” police said.
The driver of a second vehicle, Stacey Minoglio, 55, of Littlestown, was taken by ambulance to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital for injuries suffered in the 4:54 p.m. Nov. 5 crash, said police.
A 2007 Volvo XC70, driven by Minoglio, halted for a stop sign on Bon Ox Road, then began a left turn to westbound York, and “was struck” by the eastbound 2005 Kawasaki Vulcan, according to police.
Oblinsky and Lubawski were “dismounted,” while Minoglio had to be “extricated by mechanical means,” said police.
Chainsaw found
A person found a chainsaw along Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116) and turned it over to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
The Stihl MS250 was found in the 1300 block in Straban Township and handed it in at the PSP Gettysburg station Nov. 3, police said.
Computer records indicated the tool was not related to recent chainsaw thefts in the area, said police.
Police asked the chainsaw’s owner or anyone with information to contact them at 717-334-8111.
Gear swiped from store
Items valued at $909.97 were stolen from the Under Armour store at the Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg off Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
A white man took the fleece clothing at 11:10 a.m. Nov. 8, police said.
Bicycle vandalized
Someone caused about $100 in damage to a bicycle on Center Mills Road in Menallen Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Police were dispatched at 12:35 a.m. Nov. 4 to a residence and “determined that a criminal mischief offense occurred” in which there were “no known suspects,” police said.
Damaged parts of the bike included the seat and brakes, according to police.
