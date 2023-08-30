Bullet hits horse, house
A bullet struck a house and an Appaloosa horse in Butler Township sometime between 9 a.m. Saturday and 2:25 p.m. Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Damage to a house on Shriver Corners Road “is believed to have been caused by an errant bullet,” according to PSP.
“Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a horse named Which Way Willy was also struck in the right nostril and injured,” said.
Damages to the house’s siding was valued at $1,000, according to police. Injury to the horse was valued at $594.50, said police.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact PSP at Gettysburg at 717-334-8111. Callers can refer to incident number PA 2023-1117500.
DUI suspected in crash
A man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving Sunday night after a single-vehicle crash on Hanover Street near Appler Road, Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) Chief Francis Staab said.
Milton Hernandez-Bruz, 43, of Silver Springs, Md., was taken to a hospital for evaluation and to have blood drawn for testing, Staab said.
Witnesses claimed Hernandez-Cruz allegedly passed several vehicles near railroad tracks before losing control of a southbound 2018 Honda HRV and crashing into a ditch, Staab said.
Agencies dispatched to the scene in Oxford Township at 9:22 p.m. included Adams Regional and Community Life Team emergency medical personnel, EARP, and the Irishtown and United fire companies, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
Shed burglarized
Someone entered a shed and stole three chainsaws in Huntington Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The incident occurred Aug. 20 on Balltown Road, according to PSP, whose investigation was continuing.
Taken were a Stihl 660 valued at $1,500, a Stihl 311 valued at $800, and a Stihl 250 valued at $250, according to PSP.
Scammer nets $3,500
A scam cost an Arendtsville woman $3,500, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
On Friday, “an unknown male” demanded the sum, saying “she would be arrested if she did not send that money through gift cards,” according to PSP.
Mailbox broken into
Someone broke into a church’s mailbox in Straban Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
“The mailbox had been forcibly opened from its locked position” Sunday at the Church of Christ on Fairview Road, according to PSP.
“It is unknown if anything was taken from the mailbox. This case is still under investigation,” according to PSP.
Conewago cars entered
Someone entered several vehicles in the 600 block of Third Street, according to a post on the Conewago Township Police Department Facebook page.
The incident occurred late Aug. 12 or early Aug. 13 and involved vehicles parked on Squire Alley, according to the post.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Adams County dispatchers at 717-624-2101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.