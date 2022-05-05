EARP answers township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police Department (EARP) responded to a variety of calls in Oxford Township April 1-10.
April 1
10:14 a.m., Police responded to New Oxford High School for a student driving recklessly while leaving school property. School officials indicated they would discipline the student based on their policy.
1:34 p.m., Police responded to the 1300 block of Red Hill Road for a violation of a protection from abuse (PFA) order. Police are investigating.
5:42 p.m., Police responded to the 600 block of Harmony Drive for a kitchen fire at the Brethren Home. The fire department ventilated the resident’s kitchen after they burnt their food.
6:15 p.m., Police responded to the 700 block of Kohler Mill Road for a report of a license tag that was lost at an unknown place and time when the complainant was driving his vehicle. The lost tag is a dealer’s plate.
April 2
10:34 a.m., Police responded to vehicles speeding in the 400 block of Oxford Road. Police conducted a traffic survey and will continue to monitor the area.
8:24 p.m., Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of New Oxford High School. Police asked the driver to leave; the operator complied without incident.
April 3
3:28 a.m., Following a traffic stop in the 4900 block of York Road, police took Wanda Ivet Rolon Arroyo, 43, of York into custody for outstanding arrest warrants. She was transported by police to Adams County Prison for processing.
1:20 p.m., Police conducted a well-being check in the 100 block of Drummer Drive. The resident did not require assistance.
5:05 p.m., Police responded to the New Oxford Shopping Center in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East for a suspicious vehicle parked for an expended period of time. Police investigated, and asked the vehicle operator to leave; the driver complied without incident.
6:58 p.m., Police responded to an alarm at a business in the 4900 block York Road. Police met with an employee who tripped the alarm.
April 4
1:47 a.m., Police responded to a suspicious occupied vehicle parked in a parking lot for an extended period of time in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East. Police asked the vehicle operator to leave the area, which he did without incident.
9:54 a.m., Police assisted Children & Youth at New Oxford High School with conducting an interview with a student on an open active investigation.
11:32 a.m., Police responded to a person in medical distress in the 5600 block of York Road. Police stayed with the person and assured they were stable until emergency medical services (EMS) arrived.
4:24 p.m., Police responded to an auto collision at York Road and Lincoln Street after a vehicle traveling east on Lincoln Way East ran the red light and struck another vehicle making a left turn onto Lincoln Way East from Lincoln Street. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
5:56 p.m., Police responded to a complaint of harassment by communication in the 100 block of Katlyn Drive. Police spoke with both parties to resolve the situation.
6:13 p.m., Police responded to a fraud complaint in the 100 block of Erin Court. The complainant said someone opened a credit card on his Ticketmaster account and purchased hockey tickets for $2,500. Ticketmaster’s fraud department will conduct an investigation.
10:28 p.m., Police responded to a complaint of a suspicious male knocking on the door of a residence in the 700 block of Lingg Road. Police found the person left the area, and there were no signs of forced entry.
April 5
10:43 a.m., Police were dispatched to New Oxford High School to assist with a disruptive student. Police helped defuse the situation, and the student will be disciplined by the school.
1:53 p.m., Police responded to a domestic incident between family members in the first block of Heritage Court. Police helped defuse the situation without further incident.
April 6
7:04 a.m., Police responded to a hit-and-run at Hanover Street and Red Hill Road. An unknown vehicle was traveling northbound on Hanover Street when it veered off the road and struck the flashing reduce speed sign, causing major damage. The vehicle left the scene after the incident.
April 7
3:17 a.m., Police responded to a suspicious vehicle at Hanover Street and Red Hill Road. Police found the operator sleeping. The operator was instructed to leave the area, and he complied without incident.
