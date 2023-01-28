Gettysburg PD lists calls
Gettysburg Police Department responded to numerous incidents Jan. 9-22.
Jan. 9
1:58 a.m. — Vehicle repossession in the first block of Mummasburg Street.
2:36 a.m. — Assisted Cumberland Township Police with a reckless driver.
7:54 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the 100 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
9:32 a.m. — Warrant confirmation in the first block of East High Street.
9:37 a.m. — Provided information in the first block of East High Street.
11:01 a.m. — 9-1-1 open line in the 200 block of West Middle Street.
11:50 a.m. — Civil issue in the 100 block of Buford Avenue.
12:23 p.m. — Non-injury wreck in the 200 block of West Street.
4:15 p.m. — Theft in the 100 block of West High Street.
5:20 p.m. — Disturbance in the 100 block of York Street.
7:17 p.m. — Sex offense in the 200 block of South Washington Street.
8:34 p.m. — Well-being check in the 100 block of York Street.
11:31 p.m. — Non-injury wreck in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
Jan. 10
9:33 a.m. — Trespassing in the 100 block of York Street.
10:22 a.m. — Warrant confirmation in the first block of East High Street.
9:04 p.m. — Animal cruelty in the first block of North Fifth Street.
Jan. 11
07:23 a.m. — Well-being check in the 300 block of West High Street.
11:30 a.m. — Wanted person in the first block of East High Street.
12:06 p.m. — Domestic in the 200 block of East Middle Street.
12:33 p.m. — Burglar alarm in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
1:55 p.m. — Megan’s Law notification in the first block of East High Street.
4:42 p.m. — Missing person in the first block of Lefever Street.
4:50 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of West Middle Street.
5:50 p.m. — Non-injury wreck in the 100 block of East Middle Street.
10:28 p.m. — Hit and run/driving under the influence (DUI) at the Hanover and Fifth streets intersection.
Jan. 12
7:35 a.m. — Well-being check in the 200 block of West Middle Street.
8:48 a.m. — Harassment in the 200 block of West Middle Street.
10:42 a.m. — Vehicle card in the first block of East High Street.
1:46 p.m. — Suspicious activity on Lincoln Square.
3:55 p.m. — Well-being check in the 100 block of Baltimore Street.
4:09 p.m. — Fraud in the first block of East High Street.
11:16 p.m. — DUI at the Buford Avenue and North Hay Street intersection.
11:38 p.m. — DUI at the West Racehorse Alley and Carlisle Street intersection.
Jan. 13
12:44 a.m. — DUI at the York and Sixth streets intersection
4:49 a.m. — Vehicle repossession in the first block of East Water Street.
8:31 a.m. — Threats in the 100 block of North Stratton Street.
11:47 a.m. — Non-injury wreck at the West Middle Street and South Howard Avenue intersection.
12:03 p.m. — Provided transportation at the York and Chambersburg streets intersection.
12:49 p.m. — Property damage at the West Middle and South Washington streets intersection.
5:20 p.m. — Hit-and-run in the 500 block of Baltimore Street.
8:11 p.m. — Fire alarm in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
8:31 p.m. — Domestic in the 500 block of York Street.
Jan. 14
10:18 a.m. — Bad check in the first block of Baltimore Street.
4:29 p.m. — Traffic complaint at the Steinwehr Avenue and Baltimore Street intersection.
5:03 p.m. — Disturbance in the 200 block of Carlisle Street.
Jan. 15
12:29 a.m. — Parking complaint in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
8:47 a.m. — Civil issue in the 100 block of Buford Avenue.
12:27 p.m. — Device fraud/medication theft in the 700 block of Johns Avenue.
5:30 p.m. — License plate theft in the 200 block of East Lincoln Avenue.
6:52 p.m. — Hold-up alarm in the 600 block of South Washington Street.
7:59 p.m. — Burglar alarm in the first block of Buford Avenue.
Jan. 16
1:54 a.m. — Domestic in the 100 block of Breckenridge Street.
9:17 a.m. — Traffic complaint in the 100 block of North Washington Street.
9:38 a.m. — Criminal mischief in the 300 block of East Water Street.
1:32 p.m. — Lost property in the first block of Barlow Street.
2:31 p.m. — Parking complaint in the first block of York Street.
4:31 p.m. — Missing person at the West Middle and West streets intersection.
4:51 p.m. — Missing person in the 100 block of Buford Avenue.
10:11 p.m. — DUI at the Sentz and Legion alleys intersection.
Jan. 17
12:47 a.m. — Disturbance on Lincoln Square.
9:32 a.m. — Well-being check in the 300 block of Village Drive.
9:42 a.m. — Warrant in the 100 block of York Street.
2:26 p.m. — Traffic complaint in the 500 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
3:01 p.m. — Non-injury wreck at the Baltimore and Middle streets intersection.
09:17 p.m. — DUI in the first block of Steinwehr Avenue.
Jan. 18
2:29 a.m. — Parking complaint in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
6:07 a.m. — Parking complaint in the 600 block of South Washington Street.
8:46 p.m. — Foot pursuit/obstruction of justice/traffic violations on Pape Alley.
Jan. 19
6:47 a.m. — Domestic in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
1:07 p.m. — Provided information to another agency.
2:21 p.m. — Fire alarm in the first block of Lefever Street.
6:11 p.m. — Threats in the first block of Breckenridge Street.
6:30 p.m. — Domestic in the 400 block of South Washington Street.
10:53 p.m. — Vehicle break-in in the 100 block of West High Street.
10:54 p.m. — Disturbance in the first block of Barlow Street.
Jan. 20
12:48 a.m. — Wanted person in the first block of East High Street.
4:59 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the first block of Buford Avenue.
9:02 a.m. — Provided information in the first block of East High Street.
9:24 a.m. — 9-1-1 open line in the first block of West High Street.
10:49 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Middle Street.
12:20 p.m. — Non-injury wreck at the Carlisle and Stevens streets intersection.
12:25 p.m. — Assisted another agency in the first block of Buford Avenue.
12:26 p.m. — Trespassing in the 100 block of Buford Avenue.
12:36 p.m. — Disabled vehicle in traffic at Baltimore and Middle streets.
1:38 p.m. — Mental health warrant in the first block of Buford Avenue.
9:12 p.m. — Domestic in the 100 block of Hanover Street.
11:06 p.m. — Habitual offender driving with a suspended license at the Carlisle and Railroad streets intersection.
Jan. 21
12:08 a.m. — Drunkenness at the West Water and Washington streets intersection.
12:14 a.m. — Suspicious activity at the South Washington and West High streets intersection.
12:30 a.m. — Stray animal at the Carlisle and Water streets intersection.
12:33 a.m. — 9-1-1 hang-up call in the first block of West High Street.
12:56 a.m. — Urinating in public/underage drinking at the West Water and Mummasburg streets intersection.
1:46 a.m. — Drunkenness/underage drinking at the North Washington Street and Lincoln Avenue intersection.
2:30 a.m. — Well-being check in the 400 block of South Washington Street.
8:45 a.m. — 9-1-1 open line in the first block of West High Street.
4:29 p.m. — Crash with injuries in the first block of West Middle Street.
4:46 p.m. — Disturbance/underage drinking at the Barlow Street and Markley Alley intersection.
7:54 p.m. — 9-1-1 open line in the 400 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
Jan. 22
12:56 a.m. — Vehicle repossession in the first block of South Washington Street.
1:11 a.m. — Drunkenness/disorderly conduct in the 100 block of West Water Street.
1:53 a.m. — Underage drinking/injury in the 100 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
2:13 a.m. — Well-being check in the first block of Barlow Street.
3:37 a.m. — Overdose in the 100 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
6:48 a.m. — Overdose in the 400 block of York Street.
10:12 a.m. — Assisted emergency medical services in the 100 block of Seminary Avenue.
12:55 p.m. — Vehicle repossession in the first block of South Washington Street.
