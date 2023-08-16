GPD lists calls
Gettysburg Police responded to numerous incidents Aug. 9-14.
Aug. 9
6:54 a.m. — Unsworn falsification/firearms in the 200 block of South Franklin Street.
11:29 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the first block of West Lincoln Avenue.
1:50 p.m. — Civil issue in the 200 block of Baltimore Street.
2:14 p.m. — Crash with no injuries in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
3:44 p.m. — Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the 200 block of Constitution Avenue.
6:08 p.m. — Domestic in the 300 block of Village Drive.
6:29 p.m. — Protection from abuse (PFA) order violation in the first block of Baltimore Street.
6:40 p.m. — Domestic in the 100 block of Hanover Street.
9:05 p.m. — Driving under the influence (DUI)/drug violation/selling tobacco to a minor at Steinwehr Avenue and Long Lane.
Aug. 10
12:58 a.m. — Drunkenness in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
8:06 a.m. — Crash with injury in the 600 block of York Street.
8:26 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the 100 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
9:31 a.m. — Found property at Baltimore and Lefever streets.
9:33 a.m. — Information in the 500 block of Carlisle Street.
10:22 a.m. — PFA order violation in the 100 block of North Stratton Street.
7:11 p.m. — Well-being check in the 200 block of South Howard Street.
9:01 p.m. — Mental health issue in the 500 block of Long Lane.
10:12 p.m. — Disturbance in the 100 block of North Stratton Street.
Aug. 11
6:19 a.m. — Crash with no injuries in the 100 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
9:11 a.m. — Carbon monoxide alarm in the 300 block of South Washington Street.
11:01 a.m. — Assisted EMS in the 100 block of East Middle Street.
2:19 p.m. — Disturbance in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
2:59 p.m. — Fight/assault in the 500 block of Long Lane.
3:57 p.m. — Theft in the 100 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
5:58 p.m. — Reckless driving in Lincoln Square.
Aug. 12
7:42 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the first block of Springs Avenue.
8:06 a.m. — Public service in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
8:43 a.m. — Transportation at York and Chambersburg streets.
8:56 a.m. — Animal complaint in the first block of West Lincoln Avenue.
11:23 a.m. — Assisted Gettysburg Fire Department (GFD) in 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
12:01 p.m. — Assisted another police agency in the first block of East High Street.
3:06 p.m. — Lost property in the first block of East High Street.
3:11 p.m. — Vehicle repossession in the first block of East Middle Street.
3:41 p.m. — Parking complaint at South and Baltimore streets.
6:20 p.m. — Information in the 100 block of North Stratton Street.
8:04 p.m. — Disturbance in Lincoln Square.
8:07 p.m. — Harassment in Lincoln Square.
8:25 p.m. — Ordinance violation in Lincoln Square.
9:35 p.m. — DUI/speeding at Reynolds Avenue and Chambersburg Street.
Aug. 13
1 a.m. — Well-being check in the 500 block of Baltimore Street.
4 a.m. — Custody dispute in the 200 block of South Franklin Street.
9:18 a.m. — Stray animal at Breckenridge and South Franklin streets.
10:40 a.m. — Assisted a police agency in the first block of East High Street.
11:39 a.m. — Lost property in the 500 block of Baltimore Street.
12:03 p.m. — Public service in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
12:57 p.m. — Domestic/harassment in the 300 block of Village Drive.
1:15 p.m. — Stray animal in the 200 block of West Middle Street.
3:38 p.m. — Traffic complaint in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
4:59 p.m. — Hold-up alarm in the 100 block of Buford Avenue.
5:10 p.m. — Harassment in the 300 block of Village Drive.
Aug. 14
6:20 a.m. — Assisted EMS in the 100 block of West Legion Alley.
8:20 a.m. — Assisted GFD in the first block of Buford Avenue.
12:46 p.m. — Theft in the 300 block of York Street.
2:08 p.m. — Assisted GFD in the 100 block of North Stratton Street.
2:37 p.m. — Fraud in the 200 block of North Washington Street.
3:55 p.m. — Well-being check in the first block of Baltimore Street.
6:30 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
6:43 p.m. — Criminal mischief in the first block of York Street.
9 p.m. — DUI/obstruction of justice/driving on a suspended license/chemical test refusal at South Washington and West High streets.
