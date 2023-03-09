Menallen home burglarized
A kitchen table was among items stolen in a recent residential burglary, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
A residence in the 1000 block of Carlisle Road in Menallen Township was entered some time between Friday and Tuesday, according to state police.
Also stolen were space heaters and hand tools, police said.
Construction items missing
A tool box and related items recently went missing from a Union Township neighborhood, a resident told police, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
“A tool box and several other construction work related items” were reported missing March 3 from the first block of Mummert Drive in Union Township, according to state police.
“A neighborhood canvass was conducted and yielded negative results for any other thefts in the area,” police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.