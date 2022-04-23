McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Borough Police Department responded to a variety of calls March 28-April 17.
March 28
7:45 p.m., Assisted Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES) with an odor investigation on Delone Avenue.
March 29
7:45 a.m., Hit and run wreck, 400 block of South Street.
8:15 a.m., Medical emergency, 100 block of Second Street.
8:35 a.m., Medical emergency, first block of Main Street.
9 a.m., Follow up with Children and Youth Services (CYS), first block of North Street.
5:47 p.m., Medical emergency, first block of Main Street.
7:40 p.m., Assisted with traffic control for church procession, North Third Street.
March 30
5:07 p.m., Parking complaint, Center Street.
March 31
5:54 p.m., Civil matter regarding landlord tenant issues, 100 block of Main Street.
7:54 p.m., Assisted constable with serving a warrant, first block of North Street.
April 1
10:53 a.m., Medical emergency, 600 block of Ridge Avenue.
7:44 p.m., Lost dog reported; dog found and returned to owner.
April 2
7:30 a.m., Assisted York County medic with a well-being check, 300 block of North Street.
7:05 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township and Penn Township Police Departments with serving a warrant, Third Street.
April 3
3:58 p.m., Assisted Hanover Police Department with contacting a resident, 200 block of South Second Street.
7:42 p.m., Animal complaint, 100 block of North Street.
April 5
7:10 a.m., Harassment complaint, first block of Main Street.
2:54 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with a follow up investigation, North Second Street.
10:17 p.m., Warrant related incident, 600 block of Main Street.
April 6
7:10 a.m., Assisted several agencies with serving a warrant, Carlisle Pike.
4:47 p.m., Criminal mischief, North 4th Street at Ridge Avenue.
5:26 p.m., Disturbance, Front Street.
April 7
10:47 a.m., Fraud claim by a resident, first block of Main Street.
10:48 a.m., Child well-being check, first block of North Street.
11:03 a.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with an incident, 700 block of Linden Avenue.
1:24 p.m., Assisted Pennsylvania State Police with an investigation, 300 block of Main Street.
5:56 p.m., Domestic dispute, St. Joseph’s Lane.
6:23 p.m., Well-being check, Sandune Court.
April 8
7:16 p.m., Harassment complaint, first block of Main Street.
8:52 p.m., Animal complaint, first block of North Street.
10:52 p.m., Domestic disturbance, first block of North Street.
April 9
9:45 a.m., Warrant served, first block of North Street.
10:45 a.m., Assisted other agencies with an incident, 300 block of South Street.
1:26 p.m., Medical emergency, first block of Main Street.
5 p.m., Parking complaint, 300 block of Main Street.
April 10
11:21 a.m., Well-being check, 600 block of Cricket Lane.
1:59 p.m., Hit-and-run wreck, South Street.
7:09 p.m., Driving under the influence (DUI) arrest, 600 block of Main Street.
9:15 p.m., Harassment complaint, North Oxford Avenue.
April 11
4:08 p.m., Domestic dispute, 200 block of North 5th Street.
8:47 p.m., Medical emergency, 600 block of Main Street.
10:28 p.m., Domestic disturbance, 200 block of North 5th Street.
April 12
8:22 a.m., Non-injury wreck, 600 block of Main Street.
1:12 p.m., Well-being check, first block of North Street.
5:50 p.m., Medical emergency, first block of Main Street.
April 13
8 a.m., Criminal mischief complaint, South Third Street.
11:33 a.m., Parking complaint, 600 block of Main Street.
4:45 p.m., Civil matter regarding property, 100 block of North Oxford Avenue.
8:09 p.m., Incident involving narcotics, 300 block of Ridge Avenue.
9:16 p.m., Domestic dispute, 600 block of Main Street.
April 14
9:47 a.m., Two vehicle non-injury collision, 100 block South Oxford Avenue.
10 a.m., Suspicious activity complaint, North 6th Street.
12:30 p.m., Found cell phone turned into the police station; owner located and phone returned.
4:37 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with a shooting incident, 600 block of Linden Avenue.
April 15
10:51 p.m., Vehicle wreck, car into parked vehicle, 200 block South Oxford Avenue.
6:55 p.m., Domestic dispute, 300 block of Ridge Avenue.
9:49 p.m., Suspicious activity investigation, 600 block of Main Street.
April 16
11:30 a.m., Medical alert bracelet found 200 block of South Third Street, returned to owner.
3:26 p.m., Theft complaint, 400 block of Main Street.
4:15 p.m., Disturbance, 300 block of Ridge Avenue.
April 17
2:03 p.m., DUI traffic stop, Main Street.
6:03 p.m., Parking complaint, 500 block of North Street.
