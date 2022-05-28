Drivers transported
Both drivers were transported by ambulance Thursday after a two-vehicle crash on Waynesboro Pike (Pa. Route 16) at Ranch Trail in Liberty Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Jack Shew, 55, of Shippensburg, and Walter Conaty, 64, of Fairfield, both went to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. said police
Shew was at the wheel of a 2011 International that “entered Waynesboro Pike and was struck” by a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Conaty, police said.
Shew was cited for a stop sign violation, police said.
Agencies dispatched at 6:25 a.m. were Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, the Fairfield and Vigilant fire companies, and state and Carroll Valley police, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
The emergency call was complete at 8:31 a.m., according to ACDES.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene, police said.
