McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police responded to numerous incidents July 31-Aug. 13.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 8:54 pm
McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police responded to numerous incidents July 31-Aug. 13.
July 31
8:30 a.m. — Protection from abuse order violation in the 200 block of North 4th Street.
9:38 a.m. — Criminal mischief in the 100 block of North 2nd Street.
11:15 a.m. — Public drunkenness in the 600 block of Main Street.
3:23 p.m. — Harassment in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue.
Aug. 1
7:36 a.m. — Parking complaint in the 100 block of North 2nd Street.
11:47 a.m. — Harassment in the 600 block of Main Street.
7:54 p.m. — Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue.
Aug. 2
3:06 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 500 block of North Street.
Aug. 3
10:11 a.m. — Parking complaint in the 100 block of Michelle Drive.
2:30 p.m. — Parking complaint in the 100 block of Main Street.
Aug. 4
2:46 p.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident on Airport Road.
3:42 p.m. — Animal complaint in the 300 block of Main Street.
Aug. 5
8:04 a.m. — Fraud in the 300 block of South Street.
10:59 a.m. — Non-reportable, two vehicle crash with no injuries in the 100 block of Main Street.
8:30 p.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident on Elm Avenue.
Aug. 6
1:05 p.m. — Theft in the 500 block of South Street.
Aug. 7
4:43 p.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident on Elm Avenue.
Aug. 8
1:30 p.m. — Hit-and-run wreck in the 200 block of Main Street.
2:31 p.m. — Vehicle complaint in the 400 block of Delone Avenue.
Aug. 9
5:22 p.m. — Hit-and-run in the 100 block of North 4th Street.
Aug. 11
12:26 p.m. — Parking complaint in the 100 block of South Oxford Avenue.
1:30 p.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident on Panther Drive.
Aug. 12
6:12 p.m. — Reckless driver in the 600 block of Main Street.
Aug. 13
1:15 a.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident in the 600 block of Third Street.
3:47 p.m. — Assisted EMS in the first block of Main Street.
6:25 p.m. — Trespassing in the 300 block of Fairview Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.