Vehicle flips into creek
An impact allegedly caused a vehicle to flip onto its passenger side in a creek Sunday at Heckenluber and Brysonia roads, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
A westbound 2016 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Dawson Motter, 22, of Taneytown, Md., “did not stop” and “drove into the path” of a southbound 2015 Subaru Legacy, driven by Matthew Asper, 30, of Gettysburg, according to state police.
The impact allegedly caused the Toyota to go out of control and end up in the creek, while Asper’s vehicle spun around and came to rest on the edge of the creek, police said.
There were no injuries from the 3:26 p.m. crash, said police.
Motter was charged with driving at unsafe an speed and disobeying a stop sign, according to a magisterial docket.
10 charges in crash
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) filed 10 charges against a Hanover man following a Nov. 18 crash at 10:21 p.m. in Union Township.
A northbound 2005 Ford F-250 pickup truck, driven by Gabriel Munoz, 19, went out of control after overcorrecting in a curve in the 100 block of Benders Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The truck ran off the road, struck an embankment and flipped onto its roof, police said.
Munoz left “the scene prior to police arrival” but was identified later and cited, police said.
Munoz was charged with one summary count each of driving at unsafe speed, careless driving, violating a lane marking, failing to surrender registration plates or cards after suspension, driving with suspended registration, lacking insurance, and driving with a suspended license, as well as three summary counts related to providing information after a crash, according to magisterial dockets.
Decades-old statue downed
Someone “knocked over” a statue of a deer that is “decades old” on Brickcrafter Road in Mount Pleasant Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Owner Blane Kuhn discovered the damage Nov. 21 at 6:04 p.m., said police.
“An antler broke off,” police said. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PSP at Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.
Hunting gear nicked
Someone stole “numerous hunting items” from inside a vehicle on Dry Gin Trail in Hamiltonban Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
The theft of the gear, valued at “approximately over $4,000,” was reported to police Nov. 23, according to state police.
Passports, cash pilfered
Three passports and $3,000 in cash were stolen in Arendtsville, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
The theft was reported to police Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of Main Street, according to state police.
An investigation was continuing, police said.
DUI suspected in crash
A Gettysburg man was suspected of driving under the influence after a vehicle struck a tree last Friday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
A northbound 2012 GMC, driven by Eric Powell, 51, ran off U.S. Route 15 in Mount Joy Township and struck a tree, receiving disabling front and rear damage, police said.
Powell was taken to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital to have blood drawn for testing after the 9:45 a.m. crash, police said.
Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services transported a 14-year-old passenger to the same hospital for evaluation and juvenile authorities were notified, said police.
Cash taken from store
Cash totaling about $1,200 was stolen at Walmart, 1270 York Road (U.S. Route 30), in Straban Township east of Gettysburg, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Investigation of the incident at 6 p.m. Sunday was continuing, police said.
Vehicle overturns
An Abbottstown man was unhurt when a vehicle overturned after hitting an embankment and tree stump at 6:56 a.m. Nov. 23, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
A 2004 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Matthew Funk, 29, was westbound on a curve in the 500 block of Race Track Road in Berwick Township when the vehicle went out of control, police said.
Thrown can hits vehicle
Someone threw an unopened can of White Claw Hard Seltzer and struck a moving vehicle in Arendtsville, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
An Aspers man was driving west on Main Street “when he observed several individuals standing near the roadway,” one of whom threw the can at his 2005 Chevrolet, police said.
The can caused “a small crack in the windshield,” according to police.
After the Nov. 11 incident, “the individuals then ran in an unknown direction,” police said.
The neighborhood was searched, but no suspects were identified, according to police.
