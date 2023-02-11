Airlift after tree fall
A Cumberland Township man was flown to a York hospital Friday after a tree fell on him in the 2300 block of Emmitsburg Road.
The man was cutting down the tree when it “fell on top of his lower extremities and trapped him,” Cumberland Township Police Patrolman First Class Ryan Eiker said.
The man used his cellphone to call for help, Eiker said.
Authorities were dispatched at 11:20 a.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES). The emergency call was complete in less than an hour, Eiker said.
Firefighters used air bags to lift the tree gradually, which required about 30 minutes to free the man, Eiker said. The Barlow and Gettysburg volunteer fire companies were on the scene, he said.
The man was working on the edge of a cornfield about 100 yards from his residence, Eiker said. A private lane about 150 feet long led into the site, he said.
A neighbor provided a four-wheeler which was used to move supplies and equipment for firefighters and emergency medical personnel, Eiker said.
Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services personnel were on the scene, he said. Air transportation was by WellSpan WellFlight, according to ACDES.
McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police responded to numerous incidents Jan. 30- Feb. 4.
Jan. 30
10:52 a.m. — Harassment in the first block of North Street.
12:58 p.m. — Fraud in the first block of Westview Drive.
1:16 p.m. — Single vehicle crash in the 300 block of Main Street.
Jan. 31
7:19 a.m. — Reckless driver in the 600 block of Main Street.
7:26 a.m. — Reckless driver in the 100 block of Main Street.
12:40 p.m. — Lost property in the 400 block of Main Street.
1:40 p.m. — Harassment in the 300 block of Main Street.
3 p.m. — A phone was turned into police, then returned to the owner.
Feb. 1
7:32 p.m. — Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) with an incident in the 200 block of North 5th Street.
8:12 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 100 block of Oak Lane.
Feb. 2
7:15 a.m. — Assisted Eastern Adams Reginal Police with an incident in the 100 block of Berlin Road.
12:12 p.m. — 9-1-1 hang-up in the first block of Westview Drive.
12:56 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 500 block of North Street.
2:10 p.m. — Lost property reported in the first block of North 4th Street.
3:07 p.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident on Mt. Pleasant Road.
Feb. 3
11:52 a.m. — Fraud in the first block of St. Joseph’s Lane.
1:30 p.m. — Stray dogs in the 100 block of Main Street.
Feb. 4
10:53 a.m. — Assisted EMS with an incident in the 500 block of Delone Avenue.
12:23 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 400 block of Ridge Avenue.
3:40 p.m. — Parking complaint in the 600 block of Main Street.
