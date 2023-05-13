EARP lists township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township May 1-10.
May 1
3:04 p.m. — Police and school officials are investigating verbal threats made by one New Oxford High School student to another about causing physical harm.
6:38 p.m. — A driver traveling south on Hanover Street attempted to make a right-hand turn onto Carlisle Pike and crossed over her lane, sideswiping a vehicle traveling south on Carlisle Pike. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
May 2
2:18 p.m. — A driver attempting to back out of a parking space in a lot in the 400 block of Lincoln Way East struck a legally parked vehicle, causing minor damage. The driver left the scene. Based on information received, police found the driver and issued a citation for leaving the scene of a collision.
May 3
8:18 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike; emergency medical services (EMS) were on scene.
9:26 a.m. — Police were dispatched to AAA Transport in the first block of Lincoln Street for a theft complaint. The person told police between May 2 at 9:30 p.m. and May 3 at 5:30 a.m., a male entered his truck and took a pair of car jack stands valued at $100 and scrap metal valued at $100.
12:33 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 5600 block of York Road; EMS was treating the person.
2:25 p.m. — Police are investigating an allegation that a New Oxford High School student sent obscene photos to other students during school hours.
May 4
5:12 p.m. — A resident in the first block of Fiddler Drive told police a person was tampering with their mail, but this incident occurred in Gettysburg. Police advised the resident to file a complaint with the postmaster since this is a federal crime.
12 p.m. — Police were called to New Oxford High School for a disturbance in the cafeteria; school officials were able to defuse the situation.
2:10 p.m. — A complainant told police he was involved in a road rage incident on Irishtown and Kohler Mill roads with an unknown person. The complainant did not obtain any informational details to determine who the offender was.
7:11 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 400 block of Irishtown Road; EMS was on scene.
May 5
3:05 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike; EMS was treating the person.
9:10 a.m. — Police were called to the first block of West Locust Lane to assist Children and Youth with obtaining investigative information; the individual they were looking for did not reside at this location.
1:23 p.m. — A vehicle was stopped for traffic on Hanover Street at the Red Hill Road intersection when another vehicle crashed into its rear, causing moderate damage to both vehicles.
4:23 p.m. — Police defused a disturbance between a mother and son over household chores in the 1300 block of Red Hill Road.
May 6
7:23 a.m. — A resident in the 1900 block of Storm Store Road told police she heard what sounded like a vehicle enter the field and rev its engine between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. When she woke up, she observed what looked like ruts in the field caused by someone doing donuts.
9:26 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Becker Road; EMS was on scene.
10:59 p.m. — Police were summoned to the first block of Spruce Lane for a person attempting to break into a residence. Police searched the area but did not find anything wrong; there was no evidence of anyone attempting to make forced entry into the property.
May 7
9:34 a.m. — Police defused a domestic between a mother and daughter in the first block of Heritage Court.
1:39 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 100 block of Peace Court; the person was pronounced dead due to natural causes.
8:28 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the New Oxford Shopping Center in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East for four males loitering for an extended period of time. The people were not there when police arrived.
10:48 p.m. — A vehicle traveling north on Hanover Street sustained moderate damage after a deer ran onto the road and struck the vehicle.
May 9
6:03 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of East Locust Lane; EMS was arriving at the same time, so police resumed patrol.
May 10
11:40 a.m. — Police conducted a well-being check in the first block of East Locust Lane. Police met with the resident who said the individual about whom police inquired does not reside at this location.
12:30 p.m. —Police responded to the New Oxford Middle School for a report of threats. Police ascertained the incident took place in York County and notified Northern York Regional Police Department of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.