EARP lists township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township Feb. 21-28.
Feb. 21
7:56 a.m. – A vehicle on Red Hill Road attempting to turn left onto Hanover Street without the right-of-way struck the rear driver’s side door of vehicle traveling north on Hanover Street, causing minor damage. The vehicle fled the scene and headed north on Hanover Street. Police located the fleeing vehicle and charged the driver with leaving the scene of an accident.
10:38 a.m. – Police assisted with a vehicle repossession in the first block of Baldwin Court.
4:09 p.m. – After receiving a complaint that a neighboring property’s light was too bright in the 4800 block of York Road, police explained that this is a civil matter and the complainant should speak with the property owner to resolve this issue.
4:55 p.m. – Police answered a question concerning property in the 1300 block of Red Hill Road.
Feb. 22
9:14 p.m. – Police defused a domestic between a couple in the first block of Heritage Court and cited a 43-year-old New Oxford man with harassment.
Feb. 23
2:49 a.m. – Police were called to the Hanover Street and Red Hill Road intersection for a suspicious vehicle parked in a vacant lot; the vehicle was unoccupied, and police did not find anything amiss.
12:05 p.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the 400 block of Oxford Drive; emergency medical services (EMS) were on scene.
6:59 p.m. – Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Erin Court for a suspicious vehicle parked for an extended period of time; the vehicle left the area before police arrived.
Feb. 24
8:38 a.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the 100 block of Peace Circle; EMS was treating the person.
9:48 a.m. – An employee from the Volkswagen dealership in the 1800 block of Carlisle Pike told police they put a dealer tag on a vehicle to transport it to Wilkes-Barre and discovered the tag was missing.
10:50 a.m. – Police were summoned to the 5900 block of York Road for an attempted burglary that occurred at 2:30 a.m. After checking the property’s exterior, police found no sign of attempted break-in or forced entry. There were no signs of attempted entry from the security footage police examined.
4:16 p.m. – Police issued a warning to a woman in the first block of Rose Lane to keep her pet on a leash as required by ordinance after she retrieved her loose dog from a neighbor’s yard.
9:25 p.m. – Police conducted traffic control in the 2000 block of Carlisle Pike until a disabled vehicle could be towed away.
Feb. 25
6:56 p.m. – A deer struck a vehicle at the Mt. Misery Road and Black Lane intersection, causing minor damage.
11:37 p.m. – During a traffic stop in the 4700 block of York Road, police observed the driver, a 20-year-old New Oxford man, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to Gettysburg Hospital to test for suspected driving under the influence.
Feb. 26
1:14 a.m. – Police responded to a disabled vehicle on a lot in the 900 block of Irishtown Road. The driver stated the his vehicle was inoperable and asked for permission to keep his vehicle parked there until later that morning. Police informed the man that the lot was on private property and he would be at his own risk since the owner could have it towed.
4:42 p.m. – Police assisted the fire department with a fire in the 100 block of Oxford Boulevard; the fire department determined the smoke was caused by a faulty fan motor to the heater.
Feb. 27
10:15 a.m. – Police received a report about vandalism to New Oxford High School property done by unknown juveniles that occurred between 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 27.
11:45 p.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the 800 block of Bridgewater Drive; EMS was treating the person.
Feb. 28
8:03 a.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Kimberly Ann Lane; EMS was on scene.
3 p.m. – Police cited a New Oxford High School student for drug possession.
3:50 p.m. – A vehicle traveling west in the 4900 block of York Road struck the vehicle stopped in front of them in the rear, causing moderate damage to both.
7:07 p.m. – Police informed a complainant in the first block of Fiddler Drive involved in a property dispute that this is a civil matter, and he needs to consult with legal counsel.
10:08 p.m. – Police were summoned to a business in 5600 block of York Road for an alleged abduction; the sole employee in the business was not fearful nor in any danger.
11:59 p.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the 600 block of Harmony Drive; EMS was treating the person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.