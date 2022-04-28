Wildfire risk peaking
Wildfire danger is spiking, which means Adams County residents should avoid burning brush or other materials, Fairfield Fire Chief and state Forest Fire Warden Bill Jacobs said.
Friday is forecast to be a “red flag” day, which is the category of highest danger, Jacobs said. Today, Thursday, was forecast be a high danger day, he said.
Residents “shouldn’t burn at all” until “we get a significant rain,” Jacobs said. Though some precipitation has fallen lately, overall drought conditions continue and a lack of wintertime snow cover means larger fuel sources such as fallen tree trunks are far more flammable than usual, he said.
Sunny and windy conditions dry any precipitation quickly, and winds drive any fire to spread swiftly, Jacobs said.
He also urged care in disposing of any stove or fireplace ashes. They should be stored in a metal container and completely doused prior to disposal, Jacobs said.
McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Borough Police Department responded to a variety of calls April 19-24.
April 19
12:58 p.m., Three vehicle, non-injury crash at the intersection of Second and Main streets.
1:58 p.m., Assisted Children & Youth in the 300 block of Main Street.
April 20
7:45 a.m., Child well-being check on North Third Street.
1:45 p.m., Parking complaint in the 100 block of Main Street.
5:21 p.m., Two vehicle, non-injury wreck at the intersection of Main and Front streets.
8:48 p.m., Suspicious activity investigation in the 600 block of North Street.
April 21
7:49 a.m., Medical emergency in the first block of Main Street.
8:22 a.m., Trespassing complaint on Academy Street.
1:05 p.m., Medical emergency in the first block of Main Street.
April 22
9:11 a.m., Missing person report in the 600 block of Main Street. The missing woman later returned home.
10:08 a.m., Assisted Eastern Adams Regional Police Department with an incident on Berlin Road.
11:24 a.m., Assault reported in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue.
April 23
3:49 p.m., Medical emergency on Delone Avenue.
5:27 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with a missing person located on Main Street.
9:58 p.m., Medical emergency in the first block of Main Street.
April 24
12:36 a.m., Medical emergency in the 400 block of Ridge Avenue.
4:58 p.m., Medical emergency in the 100 block of Main Street.
