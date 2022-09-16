Minivan, cow collide
A York Springs driver escaped injury when he was unable to stop before hitting a cow on Upper Bermudian Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
A 2008 Town and Country minivan, driven by Franklin McLaughlin, 68, was eastbound when the crash occurred at 7:26 a.m. Wednesday in Tyrone Township, according to state police.
“A cow walked out in front of” the vehicle, which received “disabling front end damage,” police said.
Hay reignites
Hay reignited Wednesday evening at the scene of a fire that caused major damage last week in Reading Township.
Firefighters were dispatched at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday to “break apart” and “water down” hay at 636 Round Hill Road, according to United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine.
The original fire, which ignited Friday at 5:09 p.m., caused some $400,000 in damage, according to Rabine. Firefighters removed haybales that had been stacked to the ceiling of an approximately 300-by-75-foot metal building.
Firefighters were also dispatched to the location at 4:52 p.m. Saturday after the hay rekindled.
The original fire’s cause was determined to be spontaneous combustion due to green hay being put away and stored in the barn a few weeks ago, according to a post on the United Hook & Ladder Company #33 Facebook page.
Wednesday’s emergency call, to which several fire companies were dispatched, was complete Thursday at 12:32 a.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
Scammer steals $4,000
A scammer stole $4,000 from a New Oxford man, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
The man transferred the value of prepaid cards over the phone to an unknown person, said police.
PSP at Gettysburg is investigating the incident, which was reported Sept. 1.
Break-in of trailer
Someone broke into a trailer on a construction site on Cavalry Field Road in Straban Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
It was unclear whether anything had been taken, but “due to similar instances around the area this case will remain under further investigation,” police said.
The incident was reported Sept. 8, said police.
Bogus jury duty call warning
York County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Maria Musti Cook is advising the public to stay vigilant against a recently reported jury duty-related phone scam.
The scam involves calls that “spoof” or mimic the court telephone number, according to Cook’s release. During the spoof call, the individual placing the call tells the victim they failed to appear for jury duty and must pay a fine.
“Residents are reminded that the York County Courts will never solicit payment by credit card, gift card, or any other means of electronic funds transfer over the phone for failure to appear for jury duty,” the release reads.
Anyone receiving such a phone call from a number or person claiming to be involved with or calling from the York County Courts requesting money or payment of fines, fees or court costs, is reminded to not provide any sensitive information or any type of payment.
“Anyone receiving calls of this nature is encouraged to hang up immediately and contact state and/or local police as well as the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555 or scams@attorneygeneral.gov,” the release reads.
