EARP lists calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in New Oxford Borough Feb. 11-20.
Feb. 11
11:06 p.m. — Police asked a resident hosting a party in the 300 block of Hollywood Avenue to turn down the music; they complied.
Feb. 12
11:05 p.m. — Police defused a domestic between a mother and daughter in the 200 block of South Water Street.
Feb. 13
3:32 p.m. — A resident in the 100 block of Kohler Mill Road told police a tractor trailer traveling west on Hollywood Avenue attempted to make a turn onto Kohler Mill Road but failed to navigate the turn. The vehicle went through the resident’s front yard, causing damage to the lawn.
3:53 p.m. — Police notified emergency medical services (EMS) after responding to a person who fell and was locked out of her residence in the 300 block of North Bolton Street; EMS treated the person and transported her to the hospital for further treatment.
4:52 p.m. — Police helped to defuse a conflict between two neighbors in the 100 block of East High Street.
9:19 p.m. — Police helped a person push their disabled vehicle off the road at the Hanover and Commerce streets intersection.
Feb. 14
12:52 a.m. —Police responded to a medical distress call in Center Square; EMS was on scene.
9:49 a.m. — Police were called for a property dispute between an uncle and niece in the 200 block of West High Street; they relayed to both parties that this is a civil matter, and they need to consult legal counsel.
4:51 p.m. —Police were dispatched to New Oxford High School for a person taking photographs of the school but did not find anyone acting suspiciously.
5:20 p.m. — Police transported a man locked out of his vehicle in the 400 block of Lincoln Way West to his residence to retrieve an extra set of keys to his vehicle.
7:51 p.m. — Police responded a medical distress call in the 500 block of North Bolton Street; EMS was treating the person.
Feb. 15
7:44 a.m. — Police were summoned to the 100 block of East High Street for a supposedly illegally parked truck; the vehicle’s weight class did not apply to the parking ordinance since it is under the weight limit.
3:39 p.m. — Police defused a domestic between a couple in the first block of Pleasant Street.
4 p.m. — Police notified EMS to treat a resident in a medical crisis in the 100 block of Kohler Mill Road.
11:30 p.m. — Police assisted EMS with a medical emergency in the first block of North Bolton Street.
Feb. 17
11:08 a.m. — Police notified Comcast after observing wires down on the road in the first block of Oxford Street.
8:06 p.m. — Following a 9-1-1 hang-up call, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Hanover Street but did not find anyone in distress.
Feb. 18
1:17 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 500 block of North Bolton Street; EMS was on scene.
9:20 p.m. — After receiving complaints of a suspicious male walking through private properties, police were dispatched to the High and Stock streets area. Police spoke with the man but there was nothing amiss.
Feb. 19
12:20 a.m. — Police provided information to a resident in the first block of Oxwood Circle.
12:51 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 500 block of North Bolton Street; EMS was treating the person.
8:08 p.m. — A resident in the 300 block of South High Street told police that a dog without a leash attacked her dog while on a walk and then ran off. Her dog was not injured in the attack.
Feb. 20
1:23 p.m. — A vehicle traveling west on Lincoln Way West attempted to go around another vehicle trying to make a turn onto Water Street from Lincoln Way West. The vehicle struck a utility pole, causing minor damage to the passenger side front quarter panel and the pole to shear.
