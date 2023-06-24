EARP lists calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township June 11-20.
June 11
12:29 a.m. — During a traffic stop at Brickyard Road and Katelyn Drive, the driver, a 34-year-old New Oxford man, appeared to be intoxicated. He was transported to Gettysburg Hospital to test on suspicion driving under the influence (DUI).
2:16 a.m. — While conducting a well-being check in the 1300 block of Red Hill Road, police received no answer at the door and there were were no signs of anyone in distress.
7:30 a.m. — Police responded to a fire alarm in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike.
8:14 p.m. — Police defused a domestic disturbance between spouses in the 4700 block of York Road. The husband, a 45-year-old Hanover man, appeared to be severely intoxicated. He was transported to Adams County Prison on an outstanding warrant from York County.
June 12
8:01 a.m. — A fire alarm drew police to the first block of Fiddler Drive.
9:19 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 600 block of Harmony Drive; emergency medical service (EMS) was on scene.
11:13 a.m. — Police determined a vehicle in the 2600 block of Carlisle Pike was abandoned.
12:32 p.m. — A resident in the 1300 block of Irishtown Road told police someone opened a checking account in her name without her permission in New Jersey on March 6. She became aware of this account on May 26 when she received a statement. Police turned the case over to the Pennsylvania State Attorney General’s Office. The woman did not lose any money.
8:45 p.m. — Police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Brickyard Road. After investigating, police determined the vehicle was unoccupied and legally parked.
June 13
2:51 p.m. — Police asked a person to relocate his vehicle because he was parked illegally on school property at New Oxford High School; he complied.
5:59 p.m. — A vehicle traveling north on Hanover Street was rear-ended when it stopped for traffic near Fern Drive. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage.
6:56 p.m. — Police told a resident to extinguish a fire in the 5700 block of York Road because of the current burn ban; he complied without incident.
June 14
4:15 p.m. — Police searched the area around Hanover Street and Irishtown Road for a reckless driver but did not observe any violations.
June 15
6:51 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Erin Court; they ensured the resident was stable until EMS arrived.
9 a.m. — A resident in the first block of Baldwin Court told police she saw a man approximately 60-70 years old with grey and brown hair talking with her young children in the backyard of her property on June 14 around 7:30-8 p.m. The woman tried to speak with the man, but he left the area.
June 16
2:30 p.m. — A resident in the 600 block of Kohler Mill Road told police his neighbor’s tree fell onto his property and the neighbor refuses to pay for the repair. Police advised this is a civil issue.
3:42 p.m. — Police responded to a collision in the first block of Lincoln Street. The parties exchanged information and did not require police involvement.
4:39 p.m. — Police defused a custody issue in the first block of Spruce Lane and referred the parties to Adams County Children & Youth.
5:12 p.m. — Police received a request to file a report for a crash that occurred on June 10 at Irishtown and Kohler Mill roads. Police informed the complainant they do not accept crash reports for an incident that took place without being investigated by police at the time.
8:53 p.m. — Police assisted Pennsylvania State Police with a vehicle investigation on Walker Drive and York Road because the driver was uncooperative. Pennsylvania State Police took the driver into custody on warrants, drug possession, and suspicion of DUI.
10:25 p.m. — Police asked people at a large party in the 100 block of Erin Court to turn down the music.
June 17
1:33 a.m. — Police were called to the 300 block of Kohler Mill Road to assist West Manchester Police Department with locating a resident involved in an investigation. The current resident informed police the person they were looking for now resides in Maryland; police relayed this to West Manchester Police.
9:46 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 300 block of Hanover Street; EMS was treating the person.
1:05 p.m. — Police responded to an alarm in the 4900 block of York Road; the alarm was tripped.
4:19 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Hanover Street for a disturbance; the resident was transported to Hanover Hospital for treatment.
10:07 p.m. — Police asked a resident in the first block of Hampshire Drive to stop shooting off fireworks because it was violating a state ordinance; the resident complied.
June 19
12:28 p.m. — Police provided traffic control at Brickyard Road and Hanover Street until a disabled vehicle blocking the road could be towed away.
4:18 p.m. — Police were called to the 1300 block of Red Hill Road for animal cruelty, but they did not find any evidence of animal abuse.
7:40 p.m. — A resident in the first block of Fiddler Drive complained that their neighbor’s dog got loose and came onto their property. Police spoke with the parties and told them it is a violation of the township ordinance to have a dog unleashed, and continued disregard may result in a citation.
8:01 p.m. — A resident in the 2700 block of Carlisle Pike called police about an issue concerning a car loan payment; police informed the resident that they do not get involved with civil matters, and they need to consult with legal counsel.
June 20
2:51 p.m. — A resident in the 500 block of Mt. Misery Road told police someone entered the rear of her property without permission and cut down her holly bush valued at $50 sometime May 1-31.
6:16 p.m. — Police responded to a fire alarm in the 600 block of Harmony Drive; the alarm was faulty.
9:54 p.m. — Police searched the area around Carlisle Pike and York Road for a reckless driver but did not observe any violations.
10:03 p.m. — Police had to dispatch a deer in the 700 block of Hanover Street due to severe injury and notified Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to remove the carcass.
10:52 p.m. — Police conducted a well-being check in the 1300 block of Red Hill Road. The resident needed care and they requested EMS.
