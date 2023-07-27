CVS robbed at gunpoint
A man with a gun robbed the CVS store at 1310 York Road (U.S. Route 30) in Straban Township near Gettysburg, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Updated: July 27, 2023 @ 12:49 am
An unidentified man “forced entry into the managers office” at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday, and “brandished a firearm” before stealing approximately $2,000 in cash, according to state police.
The man wore a “green bandana covering his face,” police said.
The man is described as being white, standing approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and wearing a black hat, gray sweatshirt with a gray camouflage T-shirt underneath, black pants, and gray Nike shoes, according to police.
It appeared the man “had some form of skin condition on his hands as well as a possible tattoo on his left wrist,” police said.
The man “fled the scene by unknown means,” police said.
Authorities are seeking the public’s help. Anyone with information can contact PSP Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.
Residence burglarized
A local property owner encountered two men, only discovering a burglary after ordering them to leave, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
At 10:13 a.m. June 14, the man found “two white males” at his rental property in the 700 block of Basehoar Road, Union Township, according to state police.
“After telling them to leave the property,” the owner “discovered that they had broken into the property and removed scrap copper and DeWalt batteries,” according to police.
“The two unidentified males fled in an unknown direction in a silver Ford Focus hatchback,” according to police.
Taken were scrap copper valued at $100 and batteries valued at $100, while a garage door received $200 in damage, police said.
