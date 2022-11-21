Student hurt in wreck
A Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) student was involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Straban Township, according to officials.
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called to Old Harrisburg Road and Shealer Road at 7:07 a.m., according to Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for Troop H.
GASD Communications Coordinator Becci Leathery confirmed the crash involved a GASD student but could only say “the student is OK,” and the wreck is still under investigation.
One person was reported with minor injury, Frazer said, noting emergency medical service responders were on scene.
Both vehicles were towed as a result of the crash, and the scene was cleared at 7:52 a.m., according to Frazer. PSP had not released any additional information on the crash as of Friday.
EARP lists township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township Oct. 21 — 31.
Oct. 21
4:23 p.m. — EARP assisted Pennsylvania State Police with traffic control at the York Road and Carlisle Pike intersection after a crash.
11:16 p.m. — EARP assisted Conewago Township Police with a vehicle investigation in the 1200 block of Hanover Street.
Oct. 22
8:06 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike; emergency medical services (EMS) was already on scene.
11:20 a.m. — Following a trespassing complaint, police were dispatched to the first block of Interfaith Lane, where they found two people walking their pet on a public street; the call was unfounded.
11:56 a.m. — Police received a complaint from the Hillside Storage Facility in the 2600 block of Carlisle Pike concerning two fraudulent payments received from a patron via credit cards. Since this is a credit card fraud complaint and the patron is known, police informed the manager that they have to file at the magisterial district office.
3:07 p.m. — Police were summoned to the 1300 block of Red Hill Road after receiving information that a runaway may be living at this location. They met with the alleged runaway, who was an adult male that moved in with his father; he was not under duress and wished to stay at this location.
5:56 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike; EMS was treating the person.
6:09 p.m. — Police received a complaint about a parking issue in the 100 block of Katlyn Drive; the vehicle was legally parked.
9:54 p.m. — Police were notified about a crash that occurred at 4:30 p.m. The complainant stated she was parked in the the parking lot of the New Oxford Shopping Center in the 400 block of Lincoln Way East and when she returned, discovered another vehicle struck hers, causing minor damage.
Oct. 23
3:23 a.m. — A driver fell asleep at the wheel while traveling in the 4900 block of York Road, causing the vehicle to veer off to the right side of the road and strike a utility pole. The vehicle flipped onto its roof. The vehicle sustained major damage and was towed from the scene.
Oct. 24
12:18 a.m. — Police were called to the Berlin Road and Billerbeck Street intersection for a reckless driver but did not observe anyone driving recklessly.
12:40 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Hampshire Drive; EMS was on scene.
2:40 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Irishtown Road for a well-being check but did not receive any response at the residence.
4:09 p.m. — Police defused a harassment situation in the first block of Cherry Court and spoke with both parties.
8:43 p.m. — Police were called to the Carlisle Pike and York Road intersection to conduct a well-being check on a male who appeared to be in distress walking south on Carlisle Pike; the man did not require assistance.
Oct. 25
2:03 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 200 block of Hope Lane; EMS was already on scene.
4:22 p.m. — Police are increasing speed enforcement in the 300 block of Kohler Mill Road after receiving information about excess speeding in the area during the early evening hours.
7:06 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 5600 block of York Road; EMS was on scene.
7:10 p.m. — Police responded to a resident injured in a fall the 100 block of Peace Circle; EMS was treating the person.
Oct. 26
10:50 a.m. — Police checkout out a suspicious vehicle parked for an extended period of time in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East. The vehicle had no registration or current inspection and was towed. The occupants were told to leave the area.
12:05 p.m. — School officials handled a harassment incident between two students at New Oxford Intermediate School according to school policy.
2:08 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the first block of Corey Lane for a well-being check. A child called police asking for help; police helped as needed.
Oct. 27
4:26 a.m. — Police received a complaint about damage done to a resident’s front door in the 1300 block of Red Hill Road. The person told police he left his residence on Oct. 26 about 4 p.m. and discovered someone may have tried to gain entry into his home unsuccessfully when he returned at 1:30 a.m. Police examined the damage and determined it may have been due to lack of maintenance; there was no sign of forced entry.
1:40 p.m. — Police cited two New Oxford High School students for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
2:44 p.m. — A vehicle travelling northbound in the 400 block of Oxford Road stopped for traffic and was struck in the rear, causing major damage. Both vehicles required towing and the occupant of the first vehicle was transported to Gettysburg Hospital for injuries.
5:32 p.m. — Police defused a situation in the first block of Heritage Drive and provided assistance to the family to calm the person.
11:21 p.m. — Police were called to the first block of Shank Road for suspicious activity at a construction site. They found a fuel truck door open and secured it but did not observe anyone in the area.
Oct. 28
7:25 a.m. — A fire alarm drew police to New Oxford High School. Police searched the building but did not observe any signs of a fire.
10 a.m. — Police cited a New Oxford High School student for drug possession.
2:58 p.m. — A man told police someone emptied his storage unit at Hilltop Storage in the 2600 block of Carlisle Street between April 5 and Oct. 28 without permission. The unknown offender switched out the lock on the unit to avoid detection afterwards.
3:31 p.m. — A person in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East told police a male with an Indian accent called and requested money be sent to prevent the electric from being turned off due to an unpaid bill. The complainant knew this was a scam and did not send any money.
7:21 p.m. — A deer struck a vehicle traveling northbound in the 1600 block of Hanover Street, causing minor damage.
9:26 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 1000 block of Irishtown Road; EMS was treating the person.
10:19 p.m. — Police spoke with a resident playing loud music in the first block of Piedmont Way; the resident turned down the music without incident.
Oct. 29
4:38 p.m. — A complainant in the first block of Spruce Lane told police someone shot out his garage window with a BB gun on an undetermined date.
6:29 p.m. — Police conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Red Hill Road after a vehicle veered into the opposite lane and nearly struck the police vehicle. The driver, a 63-year-old woman from New Oxford, appeared to be intoxicated. She was transported to Hanover Hospital for a blood draw on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI).
Oct. 30
3:27 a.m. — Police issued a citation for illegal parking in the 100 block of Katelyn Drive.
6:08 p.m. — Police inspected a required vehicle repair in the first block of Carl Lane; the vehicle was in compliance with state law. The warning was previously issued by the Abbottstown Police Department.
8:42 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike; EMS was on scene.
Oct. 31
12:45 a.m. — While conducting security checks at Hilltop Self Storage in the 2600 block of Carlisle Pike, police observed a U-Haul truck in an open storage unit and three additional storage units that had been broken into. Police searched the area and arrested a 34-year-old Gettysburg woman.
4:08 p.m. — Police attempted to contact a caller requesting information in the 100 block of Black Lane but received no answer at his business.
4:18 p.m. — A vehicle traveling eastbound on York Road attempted to make a right-hand-turn onto Carlisle Pike without the right-of-way and struck another vehicle traveling westbound on York Road attempting to make a left-hand-turn onto Carlisle Pike with the right-of-way. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage.
