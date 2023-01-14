McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police Department responded to a variety of calls Jan. 1-12.
Jan. 1
2:17 a.m. — Animal complaint in the 100 block of North 2nd Street.
9:11 a.m. — Disturbance in the 600 block of Main Street.
Jan. 2
10:30 a.m. — Fraud in the first block of Front Street.
Jan. 3
12:06 p.m. — Assisted Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES) in the first block of Academy Street.
Jan. 4
11:12 a.m. — Parking complaint in the 600 block of Main Street.
12:50 p.m. — Stray dog in the 300 block of North Street.
3:50 p.m. — Harassment in the 200 block of North Oxford Avenue.
Jan. 5
9:22 a.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident on Elm Avenue.
2:18 p.m. — Assisted Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) with an incident on Carlisle Pike.
Jan. 6
2 p.m. — Assisted SAVES emergency medical services (EMS) in the 600 block of Main Street.
2:48 p.m. — Family and children incident in the first block of North 2nd Street.
Jan. 7
10:48 a.m. — Stray dog in the 100 block of Main Street.
11:11 a.m. — Public service in the 300 block of Main Street.
12:49 p.m. — Animal complaint in the 300 block of Main Street.
3:17 p.m. — Assisted SAVES in the first block Main Street.
3:51 p.m. — Assisted SAVES in the first block Academy Street.
6:27 p.m. — Domestic dispute in the first block of North Street.
7:13 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 500 block of South Street.
Jan. 8
5:04 p.m. — Investigated a carbon dioxide alarm in the 300 block of Main Street.
Jan. 9
1:47 p.m. — Hit-and-run in the 400 block of Main Street.
Jan. 10
2:18 p.m. — Animal complaint in the 200 block of Stambach Street.
8:24 p.m. — Reckless driver in the 100 block of South Oxford Avenue.
Jan. 11
9 a.m. — Assisted EARP with an incident on Oxford Road.
11:55 a.m. — Domestic dispute in the 400 block of Ridge Avenue.
Jan. 12
12:31 a.m. — Assisted SAVES in the first block of Academy Street.
12:21 p.m. — Disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Main Street.
6:09 p.m. — Domestic dispute in the 100 block of Michelle Drive.
9:39 p.m. — Assisted SAVES with a fire in the 300 block of Main Street.
