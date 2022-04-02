EARP lists borough calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police responded to a variety of calls
in New Oxford Borough March 14-23
March 14
3:47 p.m., A vehicle, stopped and waiting to enter the traffic circle on Lincoln Way West, was struck in the rear by another vehicle. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
10:41 p.m., Police responded to the 100 block of Hanover Street for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle, where none was found.
March 15
9:58 a.m., Police responded to the 100 block of North Berlin Avenue for a complaint of an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle lacked valid registration or insurance. Police sent a warning letter to the owner to remove the vehicle.
3:35 p.m., Police were called to the 200 block of Lincoln Way East because grass was damaged by an illegally parked vehicle. Police contacted the vehicle’s owner who agreed to rectify the problem.
5:29 p.m., Police responded to Lincoln Way East and Center Square for a traffic hazard. Police found no such problem.
7:49 p.m., Following a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Pleasant Street, police identified the driver.
8:02 p.m., Police spoke with a man in the first block of Pleasant Street following a complaint of a suspicious person, but found nothing amiss.
March 16
12:20 p.m., A resident in the first block of Hanover Street told police on March 15, between 6 and 7 p.m., an juvenile male removed a stone paver from his driveway and placed it in the street. The resident retrieved the paver.
12:22 p.m., Police told a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street to seek legal counsel for a landlord/tenant dispute.
4:20 p.m., A vehicle was attempting to back out of a parking space when it struck another vehicle, which was legally parked on Hanover Street. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
March 17
5:04 p.m., A person on Lincoln Way West told police she agreed to sell an item on Facebook Marketplace. After receiving a check for more than the amount requested she tried to deposit the check but it came back fraudulent. Police notified the PA Attorney General’s Office to further investigate.
March 18
1:07 p.m., Police defused a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife on Lawrence Place.
March 19
1:12 a.m., Police responded to the 200 block of West Golden Lane for a complaint of a suspicious male walking in the parking lots. Police stopped the male for investigation, found nothing suspicious, and transported him back to his residence for his safety.
1:46 a.m., EARP notified Pennsylvania State Police of a hit-and-run collision on York Road in Mount Pleasant Township.
March 20
12:18 a.m., Following a complaint that people were trying to get into campers on a lot in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East police searched the area, but found no such activity.
10 a.m., A vehicle was traveling east on Lincoln Way West when the operator became distracted because of texting and struck a legally parked vehicle in the rear. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage.
1:45 p.m., Police responded to the 100 block of Kohler Mill Road where a resident relayed information to police.
March 21
11:29 a.m., Police responded to a call for wire down at Lincoln Way West and South Water Street. Police found no problem.
1:03 p.m., A person in the 100 block of North Berlin Avenue told police he lost his wallet sometime over the weekend and asked if anyone had turned in one. No one turned in a lost wallet.
March 22
1:59 a.m., Police responded to Pleasant Street for a report of a domestic between boyfriend and girlfriend. Police were able to help defuse the situation without further incident.
March 23
11:45 a.m., Police assisted emergency medical services with an uncooperative patient in the 300 block of South Water Street.
